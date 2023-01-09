ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma

By Bjorn Morfin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d5CH_0k8WZjDO00

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.

Erica Giles was charged with theft by fraud and possession of fraudulent post-secondary education degree, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

2 arrested following drug investigation in Jefferson County

APSO said that during the months of Nov. and Dec. 2022, authorities began investigating reports of someone posing as a doctor in Oakdale, La. Information was then received that Giles had opened a practice and was offering services that she was not licensed to perform.

According to APSO, Giles displayed a post-secondary education diploma from Northwestern State University that stated Giles was a doctor of dermatology.

That diploma was determined to be forgery, and it was discovered that Giles did not graduate from Northwestern and no such program was offered by Northwestern, APSO said.

Following further interviews with patients and victims, it was determined that the victims made payments to her in excess of $1,000 per patient. It was also learned that Giles performed on minors.

Giles was transported to the Allen Parish Jail and booked on a $6,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case or a patient that believes they are a victim is encouraged to contact APSO at 337-639-4353.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police unveil new heritage unit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police announced an unveiling of their new heritage unit that they said will reflect a rich history. In a press release from LSP, Ross Brennan said that the state police’s patrol units have changed their looks over time. In 1989, their units were changed to navy blue with two gold stripes to symbolize highway centerlines, and some of the first units to adapt this look were 18 Ford Mustangs.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WAFB

Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case

UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriendfather, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy