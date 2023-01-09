Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdown
Wethersfield School was placed under lockdown early Friday afternoon after a complaint of a man with a pistol led to a foot pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the school. The incident led to the arrest of a Peoria man and a Galesburg man on preliminary felony weapons and drug charges.
Galesburg man facing numerous charges after fleeing from police in SUV
Shortly after midnight last Thursday, Galesburg Police observed an SUV on downtown South Cherry Street with an expired registration. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated reaching speeds over 60 mph and still pulling away from police running multiple stop signs. The suspect vehicle lost control at one point and went into a yard in the 300 block of West Knox Street. Officers located the vehicle in the 600 block of Liberty Street. The SUV was left abandoned, it had suffered front-end damage, and was left running. Officers located a phone belonging to a Galesburg man inside and then discovered the SUV was sold back in November by a man that had since moved out of state. The SUV was seen parked in front of Monkey Business prior to the pursuit. Officers observed security video of the suspect and he was identified as a 45-year-old Galesburg man. The man was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list. He is facing a slew of charges that include: Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Speeding, Felony Aggravated Fleeing, Driving on a Revoked license, as well as, a slew of traffic offenses.
KBUR
Juvenile arrested in Henderson County for Burglary, Damage to Property
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a male juvenile for Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. According to a news release, at about 3:56 PM Monday, January 9th, the Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a call of a residential burglary in process in Stronghurst.
ourquadcities.com
Meth, gun found in safe, Special Ops Unit alleges
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after members of a special law enforcement group allege they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a gun in a safe. Agron Erwin-Simpson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.
GPD recovers two stolen vehicles; responds to over six reports of vehicle burglaries last Wednesday
Last Wednesday, (January 4th) Galesburg Police responded to the 1700 block of Jefferson Street and met with a 66-year-old man who discovered his 2015 Chevy pick-up was rummaged through. The man’s security footage only showed a subject running away from the area during the time of the incident. GPD...
Galesburg police recover stolen skid steer
Galesburg Police on Tuesday last week responded to the 700 block of West Third Street for a burglary. A 52-year-old man met with officers and said a skid steer that was parked on the property was stolen. The man had trail cameras installed, but the suspect removed the SD cards.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested on multiple drug and gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple drug and gun-related charges Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Tavier L. Williams was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine/ unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance/unlawful possession with intent to deliver, and armed violence.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy
Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used them at Walmart. Moline police took a report of a car burglary on Jan. 7, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, police said. A purse was stolen from the car.
25newsnow.com
Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
Pair of suspects arrested after Jan. 4 Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — More information on a Jan.4 shooting in Bettendorf and the announcement of two arrests have been released almost a week after the incident, according to a pair of Scott County affidavits. On Jan. 4 at about 8:06 p.m., the suspects, now identified as 32-year-old Daniel Morgan...
Central Illinois Proud
PPD report to attempted armed robbery, fail to yield suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are currently searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening. According to a press release, officers arrived to the Dollar General in the 4000 block of SW Adams just before 6 p.m. A witness told officers that a man wearing a mask and visibly armed with a handgun had entered the store.
Yahoo!
'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria
PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and...
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. PALLACE WILLIAMS, 56, 5’8”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of...
