ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing numerous charges after fleeing from police in SUV

Shortly after midnight last Thursday, Galesburg Police observed an SUV on downtown South Cherry Street with an expired registration. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated reaching speeds over 60 mph and still pulling away from police running multiple stop signs. The suspect vehicle lost control at one point and went into a yard in the 300 block of West Knox Street. Officers located the vehicle in the 600 block of Liberty Street. The SUV was left abandoned, it had suffered front-end damage, and was left running. Officers located a phone belonging to a Galesburg man inside and then discovered the SUV was sold back in November by a man that had since moved out of state. The SUV was seen parked in front of Monkey Business prior to the pursuit. Officers observed security video of the suspect and he was identified as a 45-year-old Galesburg man. The man was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list. He is facing a slew of charges that include: Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Speeding, Felony Aggravated Fleeing, Driving on a Revoked license, as well as, a slew of traffic offenses.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Juvenile arrested in Henderson County for Burglary, Damage to Property

Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a male juvenile for Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. According to a news release, at about 3:56 PM Monday, January 9th, the Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a call of a residential burglary in process in Stronghurst.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Meth, gun found in safe, Special Ops Unit alleges

A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after members of a special law enforcement group allege they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a gun in a safe. Agron Erwin-Simpson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested on multiple drug and gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple drug and gun-related charges Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Tavier L. Williams was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine/ unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance/unlawful possession with intent to deliver, and armed violence.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy

Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage

A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
STRONGHURST, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Pair of suspects arrested after Jan. 4 Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — More information on a Jan.4 shooting in Bettendorf and the announcement of two arrests have been released almost a week after the incident, according to a pair of Scott County affidavits. On Jan. 4 at about 8:06 p.m., the suspects, now identified as 32-year-old Daniel Morgan...
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

PPD report to attempted armed robbery, fail to yield suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are currently searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening. According to a press release, officers arrived to the Dollar General in the 4000 block of SW Adams just before 6 p.m. A witness told officers that a man wearing a mask and visibly armed with a handgun had entered the store.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL
Susan DeVilder

Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man

A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. PALLACE WILLIAMS, 56, 5’8”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy