Is Pita Way Opening Locations In Owosso And Saginaw?
Great news Owosso and Saginaw residents - Pita Way may be coming your way. A new location recently opened in Lapeer and the response was absolutely incredible. As a matter of fact, the Lapeer location set an all-time opening day record in sales. Owner Raad Kashat now has his sites on opening even more locations.
Check Out the Net Worth of 13 Famous Celebs from Flint, MI
Flint, Michigan has produced many famous celebrities. When it comes to Flint, Michigan, there are many things that the city is known for nationwide. Many people of course think of the Flint water crisis, but there is so much more to the city. Flint is home to a lot of...
Bed Bug Alert! These Michigan Cities Are Ranked Worst in America
There are good lists, and bad lists, and Flint just can't seem to remove itself from one of the worst lists out there. Once again Flint is in the top 25 of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in America, and they're not representing Michigan alone. Is there anything more...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia
Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around
Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the struggling home retail company.
Delicious Dining: Saginaw County’s 11 Must-Try Popular Eateries
We're all guilty of becoming a regular at restaurant or bar and never venture out to other places that have been in our communities forever or even just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Saginaw County, MI?. The places I've highlighted below specialize in unique flavors. They...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Saginaw’s Genji reopens as Benihana
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Saginaw County’s Genji has reopened as Benihana. The restaurant, located at 3870 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, under its new name. Benihana is a sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain with restaurants across the country. The restaurant, which...
WNEM
Saginaw police locate and remove body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police located and removed a man’s body from the Saginaw River after a resident saw the man jump in. On Jan. 12 about 11:18 a.m. Saginaw police were called to the Rust Street Bridge in reference to a 911 call where a resident witnessed an adult male jump from the bridge into the Saginaw River, Stg. Matthew Gerow said.
Fla. Man Charged With Sextortion in Case Involving Lansing Teen
A Florida man is facing 'sextortion' charges for a case involving a 13-year-old Michigan girl and authorities fear there may be multiple victims. Sextortion typically involves a person - often a minor - sending explicit photos of themself to a stranger, with the stranger then threatening to leak the photos unless the sender meets his demands, usually money or sexual favors.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
WNEM
MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
