ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waggaman, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit

Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Thieves spent weeks 'preying' on drivers at gas stations along I-10; one still on the run

SLIDELL - Two men are accused of stealing numerous vehicles from gas stations along I-10, preying on drivers while they were pumping fuel or inside the store. According to the Slidell Police Department, 20-year-old Frederick Price and 21-year-old Daurance McClendon are responsible for the weeks-long string of vehicle thefts, ranging from September to November 2022, that primarily took place at local gas stations.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Larose school bus accident injures two adults

LAROSE, La. — A school bus overturned in Larose Thursday morning. The accident happened around 7 a.m. when the bus overturned on Highway 308. According to state police, two adults were on the bus and were injured. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.
LAROSE, LA
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase

Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case

UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy