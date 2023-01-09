Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Thieves spent weeks 'preying' on drivers at gas stations along I-10; one still on the run
SLIDELL - Two men are accused of stealing numerous vehicles from gas stations along I-10, preying on drivers while they were pumping fuel or inside the store. According to the Slidell Police Department, 20-year-old Frederick Price and 21-year-old Daurance McClendon are responsible for the weeks-long string of vehicle thefts, ranging from September to November 2022, that primarily took place at local gas stations.
Suspects crash stolen car in West Bank chase, carjack second vehicle: JPSO
Two suspects in a stolen car led authorities on a wild chase across the West Bank before crashing in Terrytown, leading one of the men to carjack a second vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the carjacked vehicle fled from the crash scene...
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released more details surrounding the arrest and death of a 60-year-old woman who was jailed in Lafourche Parish. On Monday (Jan. 9), Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Cheryl Dufrene died while in custody from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes.
Larose school bus accident injures two adults
LAROSE, La. — A school bus overturned in Larose Thursday morning. The accident happened around 7 a.m. when the bus overturned on Highway 308. According to state police, two adults were on the bus and were injured. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder after he was found standing on the throat of his 57-year-old aunt, Suzanne Robinson, at their LaPlace home.
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
Should Louisiana Pass an 'Emergency Lane' Law?
What happens when traffic is tied up on the basin bridge? No traffic can get through. Could a new law help make certain emergency vehicles can get through?
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after a 1-year-old in his care suffered a suspected drug overdose. The suspect was found with narcotics and a firearm in his vehicle. Terrance Robinson, 31, of...
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
