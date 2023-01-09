Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
Man Arrested After Shooting at Deputies in Walker County, Alabama
Details are still sparse, but a man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on sheriff's deputies in Walker County Thursday afternoon. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office was on the scene on Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill, Alabama. It is not immediately clear why...
Update: Suspect in Wednesday Night Car Chase Faces Drug Charges in Case
The suspect in a car chase that drew a large police presence to a 15th Street gas station Wednesday night is facing drug charges in the case. As previously reported, the chase started around 9:45 p.m. after Tuscaloosa Police attempted to stop the suspect for reckless driving before the driver bailed out at the Chevron gas station on 15th Street.
Northport Councilwoman Free of Felony Theft Charge After Case Dismissal
A city councilwoman in Northport is no longer in jeopardy of a disqualifying felony conviction after a circuit judge dismissed the charges against her last summer. The news, first reported by Tuscaloosa Patch Thursday, was confirmed in court documents obtained by the Thread. As a refresher, District 1 City Councilwoman...
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men
The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
Northport Police Searching for Person Who Took Package From Residence
Northport Police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest after a package was taken from the porch of a residence in the city. According to a post on NPD's Facebook, the Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help in identifying the person who was shown on camera taking the package.
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Search Underway for Missing Greene County Man Last Seen in December
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Greene County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man last seen weeks ago. According to a post from the ALEA Community Information Center, 25-year-old Jamal Deandre Lee was last seen after leaving the area of Weston Circle in Forkland, Alabama, but he never returned.
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
Tuscaloosa Police, City of Tuscaloosa Celebrates Unveiling of New Air Patrol Hangar
The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Air Patrol Division has a new hangar facility, which was provided through ELEVATE Tuscaloosa funds from the City of Tuscaloosa. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon and featured Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard, chairwoman of the public safety committee for the City of Tuscaloosa, and current and former members of TPD's air patrol division.
Perry County Politician Indicted for Voting Multiple Times in 2 Elections
A Democrat politician in Perry County has been indicted for voter fraud after he allegedly voted multiple times in two separate elections last year, district attorney Michael Jackson and Secretary of State John Merrill announced Wednesday. In a press release, the prosecutor and Alabama's outgoing election officer said Albert Turner,...
Up-To-The-Minute Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing real-time severe weather updates for West and Central Alabama. Be sure to save this page, so you can check back often for the latest information. Current Weather Information. ALERT > Here are the details on the “TORNADO WARNING” that has been issued by the National...
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic
Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
Former University of Alabama Running Back Dies at Age 42
Former University of Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died on Monday in Missouri at the age of 42 according to reports by WVTM. Galloway played for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002 and then was drafted by the Denver Broncos. Galloway was living in St. Louis and working as an eighth...
Truck Overturns On Interstate in Tuscaloosa, Snarling Traffic Friday Morning
UPDATE, 11:45: The roadway is clear and all lanes are re-opened. Traffic is snarled on Interstate-20/59 west in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and blocked the highway. ALGO Traffic cameras show a total closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate where it interchanges with Interstate 359 in...
Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?
A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama SCLC Announces MLK Celebration, March, Rally
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is a civil rights organization that was founded in 1957 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and others.” This was an effort to have a regional organization that could better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South,” according to the National Park Service.
West Alabama Schools Announce Closures, Early Dismissals as Severe Weather Approaches
DEMOPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS - NO SCHOOL. If a tornado warning is issued in our area, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Operation Storm Watch will provide you with live and local team coverage, including wall-to-wall weather with James Spann. TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages. KEEP READING: What to do...
Greene County School District Announces Closures
West Alabama has been hit with a round of storms yet again and the storms left behind some damage. Greene County experienced damages due to storms as well as power outages. Earlier today, Green County Schools announced trees and power lines down near a few of their schools. GCS district...
