klin.com
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot
A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
klkntv.com
Man cited after mooning delivery driver at Lincoln Burger King, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was cited Thursday after he exposed himself to a delivery driver at a fast food restaurant in north Lincoln, police say. Around 4:20 a.m., officers were sent to a Burger King near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller reported a disturbance.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
klkntv.com
Parking spot dispute leads to three-hour standoff with Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over a parking spot led to a three-hour standoff at a Lincoln apartment on Tuesday, police say. Officers were sent to the area near Ninth and Washington Streets after a caller reported being threatened by a gun over a parking spot around 4:10 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
klkntv.com
Woman hid from officers in sofa after theft at Lincoln storage unit, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers have arrested four after a theft at a Lincoln storage unit, including one woman who hid in a sofa, police say. Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage near Southwest 20th and West O Streets after a report of a burglary.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
KETV.com
'It's going to be taken seriously': Law enforcement's warning after threats posted on social media
OMAHA, Neb. — One day after a social media post threatening to shoot up several Omaha area schools, law enforcement stresses the importance of reporting those threats. In that case, four people ages 18 to 11 were arrested for circulating empty threats on social media. Officers said even empty...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents
A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
KETV.com
Omaha police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint on Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a robber that held up a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., a Black male armed with a firearm demanded money at the Casey's near N 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to authorities. No injuries...
iheart.com
Man Seriously Hurt In Overnight Shooting In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in North Omaha. Police say they found the man shot near 43rd and Grant around 12:20 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Police say they have a description of the suspect but they haven't released it. Police also say there's no threat to the public.
