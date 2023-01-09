ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents

A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
FREMONT, NE
iheart.com

Man Seriously Hurt In Overnight Shooting In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in North Omaha. Police say they found the man shot near 43rd and Grant around 12:20 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Police say they have a description of the suspect but they haven't released it. Police also say there's no threat to the public.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy