Choosing a place for a nice dinner out can be a little nerve-wracking. You need to find someplace that has good food and good service, and if it's a special, splurge meal, you want to make sure that the money you're spending is worth it. So what would you do if you went to a restaurant and spent $65 on a dry-aged, grass-fed steak, only for it to be "hit or miss," "almost terrible...very very tough," or "chewy, awful meat"? Those are just a few Yelp reviews of the steak at Basque restaurant Ernesto's, which one professional reviewer said was rumored to serve "the worst steak in NYC" (via Grubstreet).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO