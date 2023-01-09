Read full article on original website
A former Noma intern at the $500-a-person restaurant said she was forbidden to laugh and paid nothing to assemble beetles out of fruit leather in silence
Noma intern Namrata Hegde said she couldn't laugh and didn't learn much about cooking at René Redzepi's restaurant, per a New York Times article.
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’
Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide
Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken as 'inedible' and 'disgusting'
The culinary media mogul who founded Momofuku restaurant company and owns fast-casual fried chicken brand Fuku slammed the product as 'not seasoned.'
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
My family of 4 spent nearly $200 at Disney World's all-you-can-eat restaurant with a beer-garden theme, and it was worth it
Located in the German Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Biergarten is a family-friendly buffet-style eatery where you can eat as much as you want.
Popular Bookstores, Including Barnes & Noble, Are Closing Locations, Starting Feb. 11
Slide 1 of 5: Bookstores are a haven for readers, with shelves overflowing with new stories to dive into and discover. But with many of us shifting to e-readers or ordering from online retailers, it's become that much more difficult for brick-and-mortar book shops to stay up and running. Across the country, bookstores continue to close locations, and even one of the largest chains in the U.S., Barnes & Noble, is not immune. Read on to find out which bookstores are closing, starting next month.READ THIS NEXT: Popular Discount Stores, Including Marshalls, Are Closing Starting Jan. 14.Read the original article on Best Life.
This $4.5 Million Log Cabin on Washington’s Orcas Island Is Like Living Inside a Storybook
Looking to go off-grid? Here’s one solution: a luxe log cabin in the remote woodlands of Washington’s San Juan Islands. This Pacific Northwest archipelago has all the makings of a secluded, nautical retreat and now a pine-clad compound is up for grabs for $4.5 million. The property is nestled amongst 16 acres of forested land and perched high atop a rock formation on Orcas Island—the largest of the San Juans. (It’s also where Oprah used to live.) The lodge-style residence spans over 3,300 square feet and offers up three bedrooms, plus views of the picturesque Salish Sea. Who knows? Maybe you’ll...
The Internet Is Devastated Over The Discontinuation Of Ronzoni's Pastina
Today we have another stark reminder to appreciate the little things in our lives, to not take anything for granted. Just a few months ago, we were forced to say goodbye to the beloved ice cream novelty treat, Choco Taco. Now Ronzoni drops the devastating news that the pantry staple, Pastina, has been discontinued too. How much more are we expected to endure?
Playboy Set To Explode Onto The Canned Drink Scene After $13 Million Investment
Playboy is continuing its march into the alcohol world with a new release. Last year, Playboy Sprits' brand Rare Hare launched Rare Hare Anejo Conejo tequila, alongside Código 1530, a tequila aged for 18 months in French White Oak Cabernet barrels and an additional six months in French cognac containers (per the Rare Hare website). "The cognac finish adds balance and depth with hints of cumin and dried plum to the Añejo profile," Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530, said in a press release. Only 1,953 bottles of the 88-proof tequila were produced, a nod to Playboy's original founding year. Before that, Rare Hare released 1953, a bourbon bearing the aforementioned numbers and held in cognac casks in Champagne, France before bottling.
The First Ever Menu Ordering Struggle Is Still Super Relatable
The cultural differences between one country to the next can make it difficult for vacationing guests to order from a restaurant. In the United States, what's known as fries are chips in the U.K., and when American chips are being referenced, Britons call them crisps (via Insider). When you hear folks in England and Ireland mention porridge, they're talking about Americanized oatmeal, and rocket is an interchangeable term for arugula.
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
NYC's 'Worst Steak' Is Also Its Most Thoughtful
Choosing a place for a nice dinner out can be a little nerve-wracking. You need to find someplace that has good food and good service, and if it's a special, splurge meal, you want to make sure that the money you're spending is worth it. So what would you do if you went to a restaurant and spent $65 on a dry-aged, grass-fed steak, only for it to be "hit or miss," "almost terrible...very very tough," or "chewy, awful meat"? Those are just a few Yelp reviews of the steak at Basque restaurant Ernesto's, which one professional reviewer said was rumored to serve "the worst steak in NYC" (via Grubstreet).
The World's Largest Lasagna Was Over 80 Feet Long
The Guinness Book of Records has been around since the 1950s and was created by Sir Hugh Beaver as a way of "settling pub arguments," per Guinness World Records. There have been at least 150 million copies of The Guinness Book of Records sold around the world, with 1.8 million being sold in 2021 alone. The Guinness Book of Records has been simplified to Guinness World Records, and they stay busy, approving around 6,000 record applications in 2021.
Shake Shack Stirs Up 2023 With 2 Bold New Shake Flavors
Ever wondered why some people have such unwavering support for Shake Shack? After all, most customers drop about $30 on a two-person check at the restaurant, according to Reuters, which is about two or three times more than they'd spend at burger chains like In-N-Out or McDonald's. It turns out that the New York-based company's popularity is connected to the same reason why Shake Shack is so expensive: high-quality ingredients. Many menu items are made with antibiotic-free, non-GMO, premium ingredients that appeal to discerning diners. These consumers, who are generally young and affluent, are "willing to pay a bit more for fresher and higher quality food," Reuters explains.
Chili's Happy Hour Explained
Chili's happy hour looks a lot different from the one originally coined by anti-Prohibitionists, who indulged in their beers and liquor in the hour before dinner (via Dead Presidents Pub). In fact, the casual dining restaurant chain often sets its happy hour to stretch for several days across the week.
