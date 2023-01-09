Read full article on original website
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
abc57.com
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
fox2detroit.com
Man, DNR conservation officer treated for hypothermia after ice rescue on Michigan lake
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and a man both needed treatment for hypothermia after the man fell through ice on a Michigan lake. The 21-year-old Grant man was walking on Blanche Lake in Newaygo County, north of Grand Rapids, when he went...
fox2detroit.com
The Mitten Brewing Co. raises $68K+ to help west Michigan community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Mitten Brewing Co. raised more than $68,000 last year to help the community. Mitten, which has locations in Grand Rapids, Saugatuck, and Northpoint, uses its Mitten Foundation to provide assistance to those in need and has been doing so since 2012. The Mitten said organizations must be local or have a strong local impact and must be small enough that the donation will make a measurable difference.
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Car hits building off US-131 near Grand Rapids, rolls
A teenager lost control on US-131 south of Grand Rapids Thursday and left the highway, crashing into a building, police say.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WOOD
FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen
A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
Driver of car wedged under school bus in Olive Twp. crash
A driver of a small car was wedged underneath a school bus during a crash in Olive Township Thursday, deputies said.
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
Greenville woman killed in Montcalm County crash
According to troopers, a 54-year-old woman from Greenville was turning onto Wise Road from Youngman Road when her car was hit by a pickup truck.
Fox17
Hickory Corners firefighter fighting for life after Influenza-A diagnosis
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — After 30-plus years with the Hickory Corners Fire Department in Barry County, one of the department’s most decorated members is fighting for his life in intensive care. Greg Garrett has responded to more calls than anyone else in the building, and was named Firefighter...
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Lack of hospice beds frustrates dying veteran’s family
The U.S. Navy brought John and Carla Rich together. In a matter of weeks, cancer will separate them.
