Wyoming, MI

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

The Mitten Brewing Co. raises $68K+ to help west Michigan community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Mitten Brewing Co. raised more than $68,000 last year to help the community. Mitten, which has locations in Grand Rapids, Saugatuck, and Northpoint, uses its Mitten Foundation to provide assistance to those in need and has been doing so since 2012. The Mitten said organizations must be local or have a strong local impact and must be small enough that the donation will make a measurable difference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen

A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

