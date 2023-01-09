GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Mitten Brewing Co. raised more than $68,000 last year to help the community. Mitten, which has locations in Grand Rapids, Saugatuck, and Northpoint, uses its Mitten Foundation to provide assistance to those in need and has been doing so since 2012. The Mitten said organizations must be local or have a strong local impact and must be small enough that the donation will make a measurable difference.

