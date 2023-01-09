Dawn Ranae Phillips 48, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her home. She was born July 14, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Debby and Merle Phillips. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as an Analyst. She enjoyed her work, her home and her dogs Zoey and Khaleesi. Her dad was her best friend and hero. Dawn had a wonderful perfect smile, and was an amazing mother, her son was her pride and joy, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dawn was preceded in death by mother, Debby Phillips. Survivors include father, Merle Phillips (Michele) St. Joseph, MO, son, Colton Anderson (Tyler Mays), Kansas City, MO., brother, Merle Phillips Jr., Bisbee, AZ, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces, and her companion, Jason Walker of the home. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb, MO. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.

