Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
Emma D. Snowden Grooms
Emma D. Grooms passed away quietly on January 11, 2023, at Living Community of St. Joseph, Missouri. Emma D. lived her entire life in the Cosby and St. Joseph, Missouri communities. Emma D. was born January 6, 1926, in Cosby, Missouri to Clarence H. and Pearl (Ford) Vennekohl. She attended...
kq2.com
Lopez sentenced to 23 years in prison
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man charged in a 2022 fatal shooting was sentenced Wednesday. According to court documents, Xavier Lopez has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in the death of 17-year-old Brayden Hendrix last April. On April 6, Lopez fired shots at Hendrix and another...
kq2.com
Chris Douglas
Chris Douglas Lance of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on January 11, 2023 at the age of 55. Chris was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dale and Linda Lance. He graduated in 1986 from Central High. School and began his career in the forklift business. In 2000, he and...
kq2.com
United Way announces 2023 annual meeting
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph's annual meeting will return in person this year. According to a news release, the 2023 annual meeting at Restoration Church will be on Thursday, February 2, beginning at 11:45 a.m. This will be the first annual meeting held in person...
kq2.com
Bald Eagles are back in town
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few American Bald Eagles were spotted moving through the area again this week. According to Shelly Cox with the Remington Nature Center, the eagles are following geese and duck migrations. The eagles gather around rivers and lakes to eat fish or other injured birds. If you...
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph to replace Hyde Park pedestrian bridge
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Renovations are coming to Hyde Park this year. The city of St. Joseph will replace the pedestrian bridge in Hyde Park. Interim City Engineer Jake Fisher said bridge construction will begin in spring 2023. "Just due to weather, and winter conditions are hard for some of those...
kq2.com
South side hit with paintball vandalism
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some southside St. Joseph residents are speaking out about a spree of random paintball vandalism that took place Monday night. One victim around the 6200 block of Carnegie Street, in the southside of St. Joseph, spoke with us about her first-hand encounter with the paintball vandalism. "It...
kq2.com
Police investigating shots fired incident
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at around 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Mary Street and Warsaw Avenue. Police say that evidence of shots fired was located. No injuries were reported. The incident...
kq2.com
American Angus Association represents at the National American Stock Show
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Angus Association is heading to Denver, Colorado for the National Western Stock Show. This 115+ year-old event focuses on strengthening American agriculture through enrichment programs, youth education, farming, ranching and animal awareness and appreciation among so much more. "The National Western Stock Show is considered...
kq2.com
St. Joseph Best Buy set to close in March
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Best Buy location in St. Joseph is set to close this spring. According to Best Buy External Communications Specialist Olivia Bruce, Best Buy has decided to not renew the lease for the St. Joseph store. "While these are never easy decisions, this aligns with our regular...
kq2.com
Dawn Ranae Phillips
Dawn Ranae Phillips 48, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her home. She was born July 14, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Debby and Merle Phillips. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as an Analyst. She enjoyed her work, her home and her dogs Zoey and Khaleesi. Her dad was her best friend and hero. Dawn had a wonderful perfect smile, and was an amazing mother, her son was her pride and joy, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dawn was preceded in death by mother, Debby Phillips. Survivors include father, Merle Phillips (Michele) St. Joseph, MO, son, Colton Anderson (Tyler Mays), Kansas City, MO., brother, Merle Phillips Jr., Bisbee, AZ, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces, and her companion, Jason Walker of the home. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb, MO. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
kq2.com
SJSD Sports Marketing classes helping give students new opportunities
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As part of the St. Joseph School District Sports Marketing class at Central High School, students were able to get hands-on experience covering the Big 12 Basketball media day. The sports marketing classes at Benton, Central, and Lafayette are designed to give high school students to explore...
kq2.com
49th annual Membership Exhibition to be held at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting its 49th annual Membership Exhibition beginning tomorrow. The museum says this year's exhibit features a large number of first time artists. Whose ages range from 9-years-old to 89-years-old and will feature 187 different pieces from artists from all over the...
kq2.com
Central outlasts Pirates in non-conference showdown
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With just nine seconds to go and the game tied at 56, Central freshman Haley Athen knocked down the biggest shot of the night and propelled Central to a 58-57 win. Platte County went to the free-throw line with .6 seconds to. The Pirates made the first...
kq2.com
Deadline to sign up for Restaurant Week
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's about that time once again. Restaurant Week in St. Joseph is just over a month away and the Chamber of Commerce and Joe Town Fun are urging local restaurants to sign up. From February 16 through the 26, participating restaurants will offer specials and highlight food...
kq2.com
Another round of air travel chaos
All operations are now back online by the backlog of passengers trying to get to their destinations continues. ABC's Morgan Norwood has more from New York.
kq2.com
Early morning fire breaks out just off Woodbine
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials told residents to avoid the area of 102 North Woodbine Road this morning as St. Joseph fire crews were seen battling a large structure fire that was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday. As of now there are no reported injuries. We will continue to update you...
Comments / 0