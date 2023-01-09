ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bama in the NFL Regular Season Success: Just a Minute

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

In Monday's edition, Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell recap the standout performances of Alabama players in the NFL from the 2022 regular season.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell recap the standout performances of Alabama players in the NFL from the 2022 regular season.

BamaCentral’s Just a Minute Panel

Joey Blackwell : Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral , Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime . You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Austin Hannon : Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Mason Smith : Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham : Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News , The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

BamaCentral

