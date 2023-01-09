ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Two women plead guilty to trafficking medication stolen from VA pharmacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two women have pled guilty to conspiring to traffic medication stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Wednesday. Jennifer Robertson, 52, and Michelle McAllister, 56, pled guilty to charges for "participating in a multi-year, interstate conspiracy to transport...
