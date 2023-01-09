Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
UpNorthLive.com
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
UpNorthLive.com
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
UpNorthLive.com
Two women plead guilty to trafficking medication stolen from VA pharmacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two women have pled guilty to conspiring to traffic medication stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Wednesday. Jennifer Robertson, 52, and Michelle McAllister, 56, pled guilty to charges for "participating in a multi-year, interstate conspiracy to transport...
UpNorthLive.com
Optimism, cross-party friction mark first day of Democratic control in Lansing since 1980s
LANSING, Mich. — With the slam of a gavel, a new era in Lansing begins. The Michigan Legislature kicked off its 102nd term Wednesday, the first term in which Democrats hold power over both chambers since the early 1980s. While Democrats last held power in the House just over...
