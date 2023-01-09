Read full article on original website
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23
Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT FEBRUARY 4TH
The City of Roseburg has its next geocaching series kicking off on Saturday February 4th. Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free-family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area, to experience more of the city and its businesses.
COW CREEK UMPQUA INDIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS NEARLY $786,000
The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $785,806 to 69 charities in southwestern Oregon at the Seven Feathers Convention Center in Canyonville on Wednesday. Foundation Director Carma Mornarich said it had been three years since the last “in person” presentation ceremony for CCUIF took place. Mornarich said the non-profits are in Douglas, Coos, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane Counties.
COUNTY OFFICES WILL CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR MLK HOLIDAY
Douglas County government offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dale Cranford explains: “Dale” Q: News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. That means offices at the courthouse, justice building, county annex in Reedsport, Douglas County Museum, the landfill and transfer stations, fairgrounds and all external offices will not be open.
MIKE WINTERS LAWN AND GARDEN SHOW 1.11.23
Douglas County’s Commissioner of Dirt, Mike Winters, has our weekly local lawn and garden program. Click here to download for later listening: MWLGS 1 11 23.
DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT
State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
RENOVATION PROJECT COMPLETED AT AMACHER COUNTY PARK
County government has announced the completion of a renovation project at Amacher County Park and Campground. The project began in August, and included the installation of a new concrete boat ramp with reinforced steel and grooving for improved traction, new curbs, new stormwater catch basin and all-new pavement and striping for the east parking area. The new parking area has 47 spots including 22 for vehicles with boat trailers. Three bio-swale vaults were embedded in the lot to filter stormwater to improve the water quality of the runoff leaving the parking area.
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE IN CALIFORNIA
A missing man has been found safe in California. An update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning 73-year old Richard Doffing of Glendale, was located on the side of the road with his pickup, near Stockton, California. Doffing was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
ODF SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT NOW HIRING FOR FIRE SEASON
The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District is now hiring for the 2023 fire season. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said that includes entry-level and experienced firefighters, dispatchers and detection specialists. Weber said that will total approximately 130 jobs in Josephine and Jackson counties. These seasonal positions generally span from June through October, but may vary depending on conditions.
ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
ROSEBURG HAS RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE DATE ON THURSDAY
Roseburg had a record high temperature for the date, on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said the mercury reached 66 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That made it the warmest January 12th in the city’s history. The previous record high for the date was 63 degrees, set in 2021.
BUSINESS CHAMPIONS FOR KIDS REACHING OUT TO EMPLOYERS
Business Champions for Kids, known as Biz4Kids, is a announcing the relaunching of its website at www.biz4kids.org and a new partnership through Best Place for Working Parents, a national network of business leaders who believe that family-friendly is business-friendly. A release said Biz4Kids is a program of the Douglas Education...
DCSO SEEKS HELP IN FINDING MISSING GLENDALE MAN
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the public in finding a missing Glendale man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said late Wednesday morning, 73-year old Richard Doffing left his home. Doffing was driving a white 1992 Ford F350 pickup with Oregon license plate SXD561. The vehicle has the “Tri-R” logo on both back doors. O’Dell said Doffing has advanced dementia and is considered an endangered missing person. It is believed he may be trying to travel to Texas.
MAIL TRIBUNE TO CEASE OPERATIONS ON FRIDAY
After over 100 years in operation, the publisher of the Medford Mail Tribune announced Wednesday that it would abruptly cease operations on Friday. In a statement on their website, CEO Steven Saslow of Rosebud Media LLC said, “This was a difficult business decision; the shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon”.
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, WOMAN HELD FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A man was jailed for a warrant and a woman was detained for a probation violation, by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they parked directly behind an RPD vehicle while officers were involved with another incident.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION
Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
