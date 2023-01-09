County government has announced the completion of a renovation project at Amacher County Park and Campground. The project began in August, and included the installation of a new concrete boat ramp with reinforced steel and grooving for improved traction, new curbs, new stormwater catch basin and all-new pavement and striping for the east parking area. The new parking area has 47 spots including 22 for vehicles with boat trailers. Three bio-swale vaults were embedded in the lot to filter stormwater to improve the water quality of the runoff leaving the parking area.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO