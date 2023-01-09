Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: All School Districts in Greenwich See Jump in Homes Price/SF
Some Stats Up in Every District but Not Every Stat in Every District. First, the good news, every area of town has seen the median price per square foot jump dramatically the last three years. For example, in the North Mianus school district, the median price per square foot went from $540/sf in 2021 to $644/sf in 2022, an increase of 19.2%. The North Street elementary school district did almost as well, going up 17.2% from 2021 to 2022. There the actual dollars went from $625/sf to $710/sf.
westportlocal.com
Westport Property Transfers: December 12-16th; Highest Sale on Sprucewood Lane at $5.5 Million
Total Conveyance Tax: $49,535.00. Total Sales: $20,363,000.00. Highest Transfer Price: 4 Sprucewood Lane: $5,530,000. Lowest Transfer Price: 11 Guyer Road: $760,000.
greenwichfreepress.com
105 Unit, Five-Story 8-30g Proposed to Replace Two Historic Tudor Homes behind Greenwich Library
A new pre-application has been submitted for review by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission for an 8-30g affordable housing development behind Greenwich Library. The 105-unit development would replace two historic Tudor houses on adjoining parcels at 51 and 69 Dearfield Drive. On a combined basis, the property is approximately 4.7...
trumbulltimes.com
Cromwell Price Rite to close; Texas Roadhouse proposed for Ruby Tuesday site
CROMWELL — Discount grocery chain Price Rite Marketplace on Route 372 will close its doors by the end of the month, according to the store manager, a move that has many residents disappointed. The grocery chain’s parent company Wakefern Food Corp also runs ShopRite stores, one of which is...
Journal Inquirer
Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
darientimes.com
Clock Hill Homes asks Darien to forgive its $27.6K lease payment because it needs the money for repairs
DARIEN — After its first request was sidelined by COVID-19, Clock Hill Homes Association is once again seeking financial relief from the town of Darien for repairs to its condominium community. But the town said it wants more information before it agrees to the organization's request. The association, which...
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
nerej.com
Senie joins KW Commercial as commercial real estate director
Stamford, CT Andreas Senie, commercial broker, and founder of EAC properties, along with Emmy Sarica Senie, a retail specialist and co-founder of EAC properties, partner with Keller Williams Prestige Properties to grow the commercial real estate division at Keller Williams Commercial. Andreas and the EAC team will provide buyer, tenant, and landlord representation throughout Connecticut. Andreas and Emmy will also provide training and mentorship for agents looking to work exclusively in commercial real estate.
trumbulltimes.com
Former Stratford gun club land donated to CT Audubon Society
STRATFORD — The Connecticut Audubon Society has taken ownership of Stratford Point, a once-badly polluted and eroded coastal site that is now teaming with wildlife following years of restoration efforts. The 28-acre nature preserve at the mouth of the Housatonic River joins a list of 21 sanctuaries stewarded by...
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull superintendent unveils 'lean' 2023-24 budget proposal
TRUMBULL — Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel knows that classifying a proposed Board of Education budget that includes a significant increase over the current one as "lean," might sound farfetched. "I know some people will cough at this statement," Semmel said at Tuesday night's board meeting, at which he...
cityofwesthaven.com
Taxes due now in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 11, 2023 — The second installment of city tax bills — real estate, personal property, motor vehicle, sewer — was due Jan. 1, and payments after Feb. 1 are considered delinquent and subject to interest, Tax Collector Dorothy Chambrelli said. The 2021 supplemental motor...
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
trumbulltimes.com
Five Norwalk smoke shops caught selling to underage customers, police say
NORWALK — Nearly half of 12 smoke shops inspected Thursday were caught flouting state laws regarding age-verification requirements, according to police. Officers worked with Norwalk youth to perform compliance checks at six such establishments after continuing “to receive complaints from parents in regards to illegal sales of tobacco vape products to underage individuals,” Lt. Joseph Dinho, public information officer for the Norwalk Police Department, said.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield’s 2022 Year End Real Estate Market Report
2022 proved to be another strong year in residential real estate. While pricing remains elevated above pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing a slowdown in the number of homes sold. There was a 24% drop in the number of sales from 482 to 366 in 2022. The total dollar volume sold...
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich residents say flooding, traffic problems should kill proposed massive Pemberwick project
GREENWICH — Flooding, blasting, safety and environmental impact worries are being raised over a major construction project under consideration at a historic site in the Glenville neighborhood. A plan by developers would build 220 units on two separate parcels at 200 Pemberwick Road along the Byram River. The proposed...
