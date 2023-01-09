Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Central Illinois Proud
Experience ‘One Night of Queen’ in Bloomington this spring
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in need of donations to meet Tree of Lights goal
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At the end of January, the Peoria Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign will wrap up. With just a few weeks to spare, the organization is continuing to work towards reaching its donation goal. As inflation puts a pinch on wallets, the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 11th
Apple is a big dog but at three years old, he’s already fully grown. He was left behind when his family moved so he’s very ready to settle in with a new family. You can get more information on him with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire …. Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria …. License Plate Reader...
Central Illinois Proud
Ask the Doc: Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Christina Kim, a surgeon with OSF HealthCare discusses bariatric surgery. Dr. Christina Kim, a surgeon with OSF HealthCare discusses bariatric surgery. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria …. License...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 Follow-Up @10
8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria …. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria in 2022. Peoria Health Department in need of artists to commemorate …. Peoria Health Department...
Central Illinois Proud
Indoor simulator golfing experience available at X Golf Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The community now has the chance to play indoor golf at X Golf Bloomington. The business opened its doors Thursday in the Lakewood Plaza on Veteran’s Parkway. X Golf is a simulator experience with a sports bar feel. There is a certified PGA professional...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Health Department in need of artists to commemorate building
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County health department is calling all upon the help of local artists. The health department’s current building located on N. Sheridan road will be demolished and remodeled. Officials thought they’d put on an art contest and open it to the public for...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
Central Illinois Proud
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. “He had gotten loose from somewhere and apparently chosen and needed a warm place and went into their garage,” said Jay Pratte, Miller Park Zoo Director.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
Central Illinois Proud
8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The eighth annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools was held Thursday morning. The goal was to raise $50,000 to provide support for the Peoria Public School Foundation programs that impact the schools. The foundation wanted to raise money for three specific areas: food...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE– Creve Coeur bequested life-saving Narcan
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD)– Creve Coeur is feeling the effects of the opiate crisis hard as it has been adapting to a surge of overdoses. According to the Creve Coeur Fire Dept. Facebook, they have administered 80 mg of Narcan in 60 hours to prevent death from opiate overdose. For reference, a single dose of Narcan is between 2-4 mg.
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
Central Illinois Proud
State Legislators and city officials meet to discuss how to improve Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city officials met with state legislators and the health department Friday morning to discuss ways to improve the city. Topics ranged from economic developments, modernizing paper records into digital records, and discussions regarding vacant or abandoned properties. The meeting acted as a way for the city to request help from those higher up in the state.
Central Illinois Proud
License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria in 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flock Safety is one of the few systems of its kind in use for thousands of police stations in America and 140 in Illinois. It’s a public safety operating system that helps cities work together in the pursuit of public safety. In 2022, the...
Comments / 0