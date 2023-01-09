QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Marine Rescue Team was called to Glen Lake on Tuesday morning after a man fell through the ice while skating. The team, made up of volunteers from local fire departments, risked their lives and successfully pulled the man from the water about 150 yards offshore. He was in the water for about 15 minutes and was expected to recover, according to an online statement from Warren County.

