FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
Skater rescued after falling through Glen Lake ice
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Marine Rescue Team was called to Glen Lake on Tuesday morning after a man fell through the ice while skating. The team, made up of volunteers from local fire departments, risked their lives and successfully pulled the man from the water about 150 yards offshore. He was in the water for about 15 minutes and was expected to recover, according to an online statement from Warren County.
Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020
(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for January 13. This was issued for all of Lewis County due to icy roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Carpinelli. The travel advisory took effect at 9 a.m. on...
Police: Watervliet felon nabbed after standoff
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man who has been convicted of four felonies since 1997 was arrested again on Saturday, after a standoff with city police. According to a news release, Brad A. Bova, 43, tried to stab someone on 4th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. that morning. Bova...
Laid off professor leaves final remarks to former colleagues at Saint Rose
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local professor Bruce Roter calls The College of Saint Rose “unrecognizable from the one I had helped build,” in an open letter to faculty colleagues. The letter highlights the professor’s frustration and what he sees as the college’s shortcomings. Roter has...
Snow-covered roads, limited visibility prompt weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis counties
JEFFERSON, LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The advisory was issued early Friday morning and will remain in effect until Saturday, January 14 at 4 a.m. Both counties should expect to see additional...
Rensselaerville man arrested over January 6
WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man was arrested on Tuesday. Troy Weeks, 37, of Rensselaerville faces several charges connected to the U.S. Capitol attacks that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, public video and police body-worn camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, showed an...
