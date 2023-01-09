Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Shooting at Deputies in Walker County, Alabama
Details are still sparse, but a man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on sheriff's deputies in Walker County Thursday afternoon. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office was on the scene on Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill, Alabama. It is not immediately clear why...
Update: Suspect in Wednesday Night Car Chase Faces Drug Charges in Case
The suspect in a car chase that drew a large police presence to a 15th Street gas station Wednesday night is facing drug charges in the case. As previously reported, the chase started around 9:45 p.m. after Tuscaloosa Police attempted to stop the suspect for reckless driving before the driver bailed out at the Chevron gas station on 15th Street.
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men
The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
Northport Police Searching for Person Who Took Package From Residence
Northport Police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest after a package was taken from the porch of a residence in the city. According to a post on NPD's Facebook, the Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help in identifying the person who was shown on camera taking the package.
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Berry Woman Reported Missing Since Friday Found Dead
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced the body of a missing Berry woman last seen on Friday was recovered Monday evening. As previously reported, a missing person's report was issued Monday for 40-year-old Brandalyn Terry, who was last seen Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office release a statement on their...
West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing
Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
Perry County Politician Indicted for Voting Multiple Times in 2 Elections
A Democrat politician in Perry County has been indicted for voter fraud after he allegedly voted multiple times in two separate elections last year, district attorney Michael Jackson and Secretary of State John Merrill announced Wednesday. In a press release, the prosecutor and Alabama's outgoing election officer said Albert Turner,...
Tuscaloosa Police, City of Tuscaloosa Celebrates Unveiling of New Air Patrol Hangar
The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Air Patrol Division has a new hangar facility, which was provided through ELEVATE Tuscaloosa funds from the City of Tuscaloosa. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon and featured Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard, chairwoman of the public safety committee for the City of Tuscaloosa, and current and former members of TPD's air patrol division.
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
Tuscaloosa Police Make Two Additional Arrests in Area Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converters from a Tuscaloosa business. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the arrests made were apart of an ongoing investigation with the agency's Criminal Investigation Division involving the thefts and resale of catalytic converters.
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic
Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
Wilcox County Man Caught Driving 12 Pounds of Marijuana Through Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Narcotics Agents closed out 2022 with the seizure of more than ten pounds of marijuana from a Wilcox County man pulled over on New Year's Eve. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, 25-year-old Qaderiam Williams was driving on McFarland Boulevard when he was stopped by a Tuscaloosa Police Corporal for a traffic violation.
Truck Overturns On Interstate in Tuscaloosa, Snarling Traffic Friday Morning
UPDATE, 11:45: The roadway is clear and all lanes are re-opened. Traffic is snarled on Interstate-20/59 west in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and blocked the highway. ALGO Traffic cameras show a total closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate where it interchanges with Interstate 359 in...
Tuscaloosa Deputies Accuse Man of Breaking into 11 Cars at Mercedes-Benz Plant
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man believed to be responsible for several vehicle break-ins that took place in December at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Plant in Vance. According to a release from TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel, multiple vehicles were reported to have been burglarized on December 12...
