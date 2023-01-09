Albany County sponsors NCAA Ticket Giveaway Contest

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County and MVP Health Care are teaming up to give youth basketball players an opportunity to win tickets to NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games at the MVP Arena in March. Students grades 3-8 who attend a school in Albany County, and participate on a basketball team, church team, community team, or basketball clinic can submit a creative one-minute video answering four questions found here .

Parents or legal guardians will officially enter the video on the behalf of the child and if chosen, will receive the prize on their behalf. “This is a great chance for our kids to get creative, let us know what they love about basketball, and get an opportunity to watch the game in person at MVP Arena,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

“Creating opportunities for kids to experience something special, like the NCAA tournament, adds to the strength and vitality of our region,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “Offering this contest to students in Albany County is a great way to support their interest in basketball while showing them where their talents could lead them in the future. We are proud to partner with Albany County on this contest and look forward to seeing the submissions.”

