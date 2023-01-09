Read full article on original website
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during what’s being described as a road rage incident along South Broadway Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the incident was reported near the intersection of South Broadway...
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
Rochester Police Revive Woman from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers revived a woman who was rendered unconscious by a drug overdose Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call in the 2900 block of Jeremiah Ln. in Northwest Rochester around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the floor of the residence and administered narcan.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
Rochester PD Warning Businesses of “Washed” $100 Bills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills. The warning stems from a call officers responded to this week at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee in the 1300 block of 6th St. in Northwest Rochester. The store reported a shopper, described as a white adult female, had purchased a $300 gift card and got $100 in change using four washed $100 bills.
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
Charges Against Rochester Assault Suspect Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has been forced to dismiss the two felony charges that were filed last August against a Rochester man who was accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness. A motion filed yesterday and Olmsted County Court indicates that, after...
Stewartville Man Admits to Manslaughter Charge For Fatal Overdose
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man today accepted a plea agreement with Goodhue County prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Twin Cities. In exchange for the guilty plea from 26-year-old Brandon Mann, prosecutors agreed...
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sent to Prison for Wisconsin Gun Crime
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney's Office for western Wisconsin says a Rochester man convicted of a weapons violation will spend the next two years in federal prison. 32-year-old Rayshawn Motlety pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in September. He was charged for the...
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
$2 Million Bail For Man Charged With Murder in Amazon Parking Lot
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $2 million today for the man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville on Sunday. 32-year-old Donte McCray of St. Louis Park was formally charged this afternoon with...
Icy Conditions Lead to Over 100 Crashes on Minnesota Roads
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A quick hitting overnight precipitation system left Commuters with slick roads across southern Minnesota Wednesday morning. MnDOT said as of 8 a.m. the majority of major roadways in the Rochester area are either partially or completely covered with ice or a light slush. Several crashes and spinouts have been reported north of Rochester in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester, Minnesota Right Now. Affordable housing has been a hot topic for quite a few years in Rochester, Minnesota. I've heard that some solutions are being worked on but a huge obstacle is still here - we don't have that many affordable homes for sale. Right now, there are only 2 single-family homes for sale under $150,000.
Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
Faribault Home Fire Causes Major Damage
Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst reports at 6:42 p.m. January 9, 2023 firefighters along with the Faribault Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to a structure fire at 1410 Central Avenue. Occupants reported seeing a fire in the bathroom of the home as they exited. In a News Release...
Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester
If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
