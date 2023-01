COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, including a known gang member, on multiple drug charges. On January 6, investigators conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the following:. Over 20 grams of cocaine. 98 oxycodone pills. 75 hydrocodone pills. 13 pounds...

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO