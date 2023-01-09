Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Sporting News
How does Kevin Durant's injury impact Ben Simmons? Nets need more offense with MVP candidate sidelined
Back in late December, when the Nets were running off what ended up being a 12-game winning streak, ESPN's Nick Friedell made an appearance on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast." During that conversation, Friedell, who knows Brooklyn as well as any NBA reporter, discussed how Ben Simmons has been able to fly under the radar.
Sporting News
What channel is Chargers vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
A pair of hairdos take centerstage on Saturday night, when Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the AFC's opening wild-card matchup. Herbert and Lawrence are both making their playoff debuts, but both took very different routes to get to this point....
Sporting News
Ravens' Sammy Watkins wants Lamar Jackson back on field vs. Bengals: 'I hope he hobbles back out there'
Lamar Jackson's knee sprain has proved more fickle than anticipated. The Ravens star, who left his team's Week 13 game vs. the Broncos after taking a hit to the leg, hasn't taken part in practice in more than a month. On Thursday, he publicly disclosed the details of his injury on Twitter, a move that reportedly rankled team brass.
Sporting News
Jaguars-Chargers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
In the nightcap of Saturday's wild-card slate, the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a projected nail-biter. Jacksonville's currently priced as short home underdogs (+2.5) with a total of 47.5 points, per BetMGM, as it's really anybody's game. For DFS players looking to find some breakout performers and undervalued sleepers, we've put together our favorite DraftKings Showdown lineup to help lead you to some cash when it's all said and done.
Cedar Shoals ends slump with win over New Faith Christian Academy
To kick off their second annual Georgia Interstate Hoops Classic, the Cedar Shoals Jaguars defeated New Faith Christian Academy 60-58, ending their slump.
Sporting News
What time is Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings tonight? TV channel, streams for ESPN Thursday night game
ESPN has an Original Six matchup set for Thursday night, as the Maple Leafs and Red Wings meet on national TV. It's the third meeting between the two Atlantic Division foes. Toronto earned victories in the previous contests, winning 4-2 on Nov. 28 and then 4-1 just last weekend. The...
Sporting News
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12
There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News
NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson
There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game
The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
Sporting News
Ranking the NFL's open head coaching jobs, from worst (Cardinals) to best (Panthers)
As it goes in the NFL, not all jobs are created equal. Oftentimes, neophyte head coaches in the NFL walk into suboptimal situations. Whether it's lack of draft capital, cap issues or poor roster construction, there's no such thing as an ideal NFL job for a first-time coach. The same...
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Spurs score, results, highlights: Golden State dominates Alamodome game in front of record-breaking crowd
So much for that theory about large stadiums impacting shooters. The Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team against the Spurs on Friday night, capturing a 144-113 win inside of the Alamodome. Golden State had eight different players hit double-figures,...
Comments / 0