So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO