Arizona State

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Sporting News

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

Jaguars-Chargers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

In the nightcap of Saturday's wild-card slate, the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a projected nail-biter. Jacksonville's currently priced as short home underdogs (+2.5) with a total of 47.5 points, per BetMGM, as it's really anybody's game. For DFS players looking to find some breakout performers and undervalued sleepers, we've put together our favorite DraftKings Showdown lineup to help lead you to some cash when it's all said and done.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12

There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News

NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson

There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game

The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
SEATTLE, WA

