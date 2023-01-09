ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

How the Oldest Black-Owned Newspaper in Minnesota Plugged Into the Community During Pandemic

Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) newspaper has been committed to telling Black stories with honesty, integrity, and optimism. When it originally started as two separate publications, the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder, founder Cecil E. Newman recognized the lack of positive news coverage around his community and single-handedly set forth to change that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Proposed Rental Voucher Program Aimed At Slashing Public Housing Waitlists

(St. Paul, MN) — A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing waitlists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans don’t spend more than 30-percent of their income on rent. Officials say housing demand is far outstripping supply, that there is a significant racial gap in homeownership, and that the problem of homelessness is worsening. The program would cost around one-point-seven billion dollars a year.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home

The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
MINNESOTA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Minnesota 2023: Free Guide

Starting a new business can be an arduous process. It involves thinking up an awesome idea, dreaming and planning to make the idea a reality, actually following through with your plan, and pivoting when the inevitable changing of plans has to happen. There are many steps to the process, and so many chances along the way to give up on your dream to start a new business. One of these overwhelming decisions is the choice of how to form your new business. You could choose an S-Corp, a C-Corp, an LLC, or a sole proprietorship. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, but some are better than others for your specific situation.
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

Applications are Being Accepted for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program

State Representative Dean Urdahl has announced that applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. It offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to...
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke

Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Fresher air will clear up air quality issues

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fresher and cooler air moves in throughout the day on Thursday. Thursday will feature seasonable highs in the low to mid-20s. Northwest winds will bring in a fresher air mass (so long air quality alerts), and while the day will be mostly cloudy, there will be teases of sunshine as the day wears on.
MINNESOTA STATE

