Elsa’s House of Sleep Committed to Minnesota Community, Especially During Pandemic
Elsa’s House of Sleep, a full-service furniture store in St. Paul, Minnesota, has built a reputation on white glove service and a connection to the community that makes customers and employees family. Owner Tetra Constantino and his wife, Nneka Constantino, watched as their city—already hurting from a worldwide pandemic—became...
Hospice volunteers sought by Allina Health as nationwide shortage continues
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Seeking a rebound in volunteerism levels to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Allina Health released a statement Wednesday to remind people of the hospice care volunteer shortage it currently faces. According to Allina, 576 people served as Allina Health hospice volunteers in the Twin Cities metro area...
How the Oldest Black-Owned Newspaper in Minnesota Plugged Into the Community During Pandemic
Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) newspaper has been committed to telling Black stories with honesty, integrity, and optimism. When it originally started as two separate publications, the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder, founder Cecil E. Newman recognized the lack of positive news coverage around his community and single-handedly set forth to change that.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Proposed Rental Voucher Program Aimed At Slashing Public Housing Waitlists
(St. Paul, MN) — A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing waitlists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans don’t spend more than 30-percent of their income on rent. Officials say housing demand is far outstripping supply, that there is a significant racial gap in homeownership, and that the problem of homelessness is worsening. The program would cost around one-point-seven billion dollars a year.
Why lake ice still might not be safe in January
We've seen plenty of cold and snow to start the winter but despite it being January in Minnesota, some lake ice could still be dangerous. Ian Leonard explains the Igloo Effect in his weather explainer.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
University of Minnesota plans to retake control of its medical facilities, build new hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A big proposal came from the University of Minnesota on Thursday to take back ownership of its medical facilities and build a new hospital. It comes as Fairview Health Services tries to merge with Sanford Health out of South Dakota – and just a few days after Fairview floated the idea of the university taking over the campus.
How To Start An LLC In Minnesota 2023: Free Guide
Starting a new business can be an arduous process. It involves thinking up an awesome idea, dreaming and planning to make the idea a reality, actually following through with your plan, and pivoting when the inevitable changing of plans has to happen. There are many steps to the process, and so many chances along the way to give up on your dream to start a new business. One of these overwhelming decisions is the choice of how to form your new business. You could choose an S-Corp, a C-Corp, an LLC, or a sole proprietorship. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, but some are better than others for your specific situation.
Open Arms of Minnesota expands reach with new St. Paul location
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Open Arms of Minnesota is opening its arms wider. The nonprofit celebrated the opening of its new location in St. Paul on Tuesday. The expansion allows it to serve more people in need of healthy and medically tailored meals. "We are 30-some years old. Started...
Applications are Being Accepted for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program
State Representative Dean Urdahl has announced that applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. It offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to...
MN Police Departments considering EVs
Several Twin Cities police departments are testing electric vehicles (EVs) in their fleet. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the details from Eagan.
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited.
Why streets in Minneapolis, St. Paul are less quickly plowed than their suburbs’
The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found...
Worst air quality in the Twin Cities since 2005 as MPCA issues "red alert"
We haven’t had air this bad in the Twin Cities since 2005. That’s the last time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had to issue a red alert for air quality due to what’s called winter stagnation.
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
Minnesota weather: Fresher air will clear up air quality issues
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fresher and cooler air moves in throughout the day on Thursday. Thursday will feature seasonable highs in the low to mid-20s. Northwest winds will bring in a fresher air mass (so long air quality alerts), and while the day will be mostly cloudy, there will be teases of sunshine as the day wears on.
