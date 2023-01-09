Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their upcoming playoff game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has not played Week 13, and it now appears that one of his teammates is voicing his frustrations with the situation. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed Jackson’s knee injury earlier this week, Read more... The post Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Report: ASU-Colorado Week 0 game a no-go after consideration
The Arizona State Sun Devils will not face the Colorado Buffaloes for a Week 0 game to debut coaches Kenny Dillingham and Deion Sanders after holding talks to move around the schedule, according to an update provided by 247 Sports on Wednesday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the football oversight...
Report: Cardinals request head-coaching interview with 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head-coaching vacancy, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. Ryans, 38, is the latest defensive-minded coach to be linked to the Cardinals after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that in-house coordinator Vance...
Bears exec Ian Cunningham to interview Thursday for Cardinals opening, per report
Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham will interview for the Arizona Cardinals’ open GM position on Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cunningham spent his first year with the Bears this season under GM Ryan Poles. His start in the NFL goes back to 2008, when he...
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala fined for unsportsmanlike act vs. Phoenix Suns
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was fined $25,000 on Thursday for his unsportsmanlike act in Golden State’s 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns two days prior, executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced. Iguodala’s fine stems from directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the...
Coyotes’ comeback falls short to Senators for 7th straight loss
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Kastelic spent the build-up to the game with family and friends. He signed a hockey stick for a kid during pregame warmups, something he rarely does. When the puck wasn’t in play, Kastelic found himself sneaking peeks into the crowd, even finding his mom...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: Should the D-backs bring back Trevor Bauer?
There is no doubt that Trevor Bauer has been at the center of controversy since he was suspended in April of 2022 for violating MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was originally suspended for 324 games but since has had that number reduced down to 194. The...
Pelton picks a Suns move to improve: Deandre Ayton plays better
The Phoenix Suns remain among some of the betting favorites to reach an NBA championship this season. Yes, it’s true even though Phoenix (21-22) has lost seven of its last eight games and 10 of the last 12. Presumably, a healthy roster should shift the team back into playing above-.500 basketball, if not pushing them back toward the top-half of the Western Conference.
33rd Team: Coaches should ‘stay away from Cardinals’ job’
The Arizona Cardinals start their offseason with a need at head coach but the 33rd Team’s Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz warn potential candidates. “I don’t know if it is super desirable,” Schwartz said Monday. “Kyler (Murray) just got injured, he just had surgery, I am not banking on having him at all and if he does I don’t know if he will be his true self. … I think this year is a bit of a wash.
Cam Johnson’s return from knee injury for Phoenix Suns should be ‘soon’
The Phoenix Suns’ season was in a completely different state the last time Cam Johnson played. A new starting lineup featuring him was a rousing success. Eight games in, the four-man unit of Johnson, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges had played 148 minutes together and was outscoring teams by 29.5 points per 100 possessions, the best mark in the league at the time over 100 minutes.
