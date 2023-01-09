ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Update: Atmospheric river storm brings rain, outages and possible flooding to Fresno

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Thousands of PG&E customers were without power Monday morning as a strong atmospheric river moved into the Fresno area .

Close to 2,000 customers were reported without power just after 8 a.m. in a large area north of Fresno around Friant and Millerton Lake. Power had been restored there around 10:15 a.m.

Another outage in Auberry was impacting 412 customers. There was no estimate as to when power might be restored there.

PG&E also reported more than 800 customers experienced an outage east of Clovis near Shaw and Academy avenues. Power had been restored there by around 9:20 a.m.

The outages were just some of the affects of the storm, which was expected to bring two to three inches of rain to Fresno by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Wednesday.

“Flooding will be a primary concern for poor drainage areas through cities as well as mudslides/rockslides for higher elevations. Use extreme caution if you need to be out on the roadways today,” the weather service wrote in its daily forecast discussion.

“Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations today.”

Bear Creek at McKee Road in Merced County has a high probability for exceeding flood stage by this evening.

The California Highway Patrol reported several downed trees and power lines, along with flood conditions including the Derrick Avenue off-ramp at Interstate 5 in Coalinga.

The city of Fresno announced at a news conference Monday morning proactive measures it is taking to help lessen the impacts of the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wN9t_0k8WWafA00
Southbound 41 traffic is seen natear the Herndon onramp, left, as an atmospheric river continues to dump rain Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

clovisroundup.com

Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley

Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Cross Creek flowing high as new storm system approaches

Cross Creek is carrying a lot of water following storms this week which dropped nearly an inch of rain in the Hanford area. Seen here near 5th Avenue and Highway 198 east of Hanford, it flows south. The region will continue to be stuck in a stormy pattern with two...
HANFORD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera crews working to clear damage from flood

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Fresno County Issues A State Of Emergency Order Due To Winter Storms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer, and the Emergency Services Director issued a state of emergency Monday because of the recent winter weather storms. According to Fresno County officials, the storm has affected many County roads because of flooding and other hazards. All the...
The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

