NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Leads NFL All-Time Passing Yard Leaders
NFL all-time passing yard leaders: Will anyone ever catch Brady? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady continues to push off Father Time. Despite being 45 years old, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the sixth consecutive season in 2022. He ranked third in the NFL with 4,694 yards, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
NBC Washington
2022 NFL Touchdown Leaders for Passing, Rushing, Receiving, More
2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars,...
NBC Washington
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Reacts to Players' All-Pro Team Snub
'F*** that list:' Micah Parsons reacts to Players' All-Pro Team snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Twenty-nine NFL players were named to the inaugural Players' All-Pro Team, and Micah Parsons wasn't one of them. The star Dallas Cowboys linebacker was among the most notable players who didn't crack the...
NBC Washington
NFLPA Reveals First Ever Players' All-Pro Team for 2022 Season
NFLPA reveals first ever Players’ All-Pro Team for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who do NFL players think are the best in the game? We now have an answer. The NFLPA revealed the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The 29 players...
NBC Washington
NFL Announces Eight Skills Competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
NFL announces eight skills competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL announced its competitions for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, and football is not the only sport on the schedule. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days in Las...
NBC Washington
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bills, Thompson Likely to Start
The Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news Wednesday, just over two weeks after Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for a second time this season. McDaniel said backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater...
