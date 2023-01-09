ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee lawmakers want to cut Nashville's Metro Council in half

By Nate Rau
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

Republican lawmakers filed legislation Monday to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council from 40 to 20 members.

Why it matters: The proposal would completely overhaul how the city government operates and constitute a political reset for Nashville.

  • A push to shrink the council ratchets up tension between the city, which is mostly Democratic, and the conservative state government.
  • In recent years, the relationship devolved following bitter disagreements, and in some cases lawsuits, over education funding, private school vouchers and whether Nashville should host the Republican National Convention.

What they're saying: State Rep. William Lamberth says he's pursuing the legislation for economic reasons.

  • "When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised, and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished. Government functions best closer to the people," he says.

The other side: Mayor John Cooper said in a press release the legislation "undermines the will of Nashville voters and effective local governance."

Flashback: Although shrinking the council has been debated by city leaders in the past, Nashville voters rejected the idea in 2015.

  • A charter amendment proposal sought to downsize the council from 40 to 27 members.
  • That proposal failed with 62% of the voters against the idea and 38% in support.

State Rep. Bo Mitchell, a Nashville Democrat, bashed the proposal as "petty and vindictive."

  • Mitchell says he thinks the plan is retribution for council voting against hosting the RNC .
  • "Are we using government to help people in the state, or are we using it as a weapon?" he asked.
  • Mitchell, who served two terms on the council, actually pitched a separate plan to shrink the council. But he says any proposal to change the makeup of a local government's legislative body should come from the local government itself, not state lawmakers.

The legislation to shrink the council would take effect in 2024, creating a year of political limbo in Nashville.

How it would work: The current council members would have their terms extended for one year. There would be an election for the new 20-person council in 2024 for a three-year term. After that, council members would serve four-year terms with the next election coinciding with the 2027 mayor's race.

  • The plan is sponsored by Lamberth and state Sen. Bo Watson, who are top Republican lawmakers.
  • They propose leaving it to city officials how many of the 20 seats are at-large, representing all of Davidson County, and how many are district council members, who represent smaller parts of town. Metro officials would also draw the district boundaries.

Between the lines: The push would apply to all city councils and metropolitan government councils in Tennessee. But it's notable that the proposal comes on the heels of Republican leaders sparring last year with Nashville leaders over whether Nashville should host the RNC.

  • It is believed Nashville is the only local government in Tennessee with a council that has more than 20 members. Other councils would be prevented from expanding and adding new members in the future.

Editor's note: This story was updated with reactions and with more details throughout.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Official says cutting Metro Council could be "chaos"

Some Nashville leaders are worried about political anarchy if state Republicans' plan to slash the Metro Council in half is approved. Driving the news: Top Republican lawmakers Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Bo Watson want to cut the council from 40 to 20 members. Their plan calls for extending council...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Cledis is a burger joint with a mission

Before you even walk inside the burger joint Cledis, you know you’re in for something special. The irresistible aroma of sizzling patties perfumes the parking lot. It's the perfect introduction to the new venture from chef Shane Nasby, who previously co-owned HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue. The restaurant, which used...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

What Tennessee lawmakers are planning this year

Tuesday is the first day of the legislative session. Here's a look at other issues that are likely to arise at the legislature this year.❗️ Abortion: Multiple lawmakers support altering the state's sweeping abortion ban.State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios he is open to adding an exception for cases when the mother's life is in jeopardy. (The current bill stopped short of that, creating a way for providers in those situations to defend themselves in court.)Sexton says he's also open to rape and incest exceptions, depending on the details. But he said says bills would require a "more...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Nashville logged another record year of gun thefts

Data: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsMore guns were stolen from cars in 2022 than any other year on record, according to Nashville police data.Gun thefts have risen steadily for years in Nashville. At the same time, state lawmakers have eliminated more and more restrictions surrounding gun possession.Why it matters: Stolen guns present a clear danger to the community. They have been used in high-profile crimes around the city.By the numbers: Police reported 1,378 guns were stolen from cars last year, making up more than 70% of total gun thefts in Nashville.Gun thefts from cars have skyrocketed over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville home sales slid in 2022

Home sales in the region fell 15% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to new data released this week. Greater Nashville Realtors, which collects data from nine Middle Tennessee counties, reported 39,831 homes sold in 2022. The group reported a steeper drop in the fourth quarter, when sales...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Elegy Coffee opens new shop in Germantown

Elegy Coffee, which has thrived for two years in East Nashville, opened a new shop in Germantown Wednesday. It's been a busy January for Elegy, which also opened a new coffee shop downtown. Why it matters: Germantown is quickly becoming Nashville's coffee district. In addition to Elegy, Germantown is home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Two Nashville-area contestants on "The Bachelor"

If you're the kind of "Bachelor" fan who also loves to root for your home town, then the new season debuting Jan. 23 is tailor-made for you.Driving the news: The Nashville area is home to two of the 30 contestants on the upcoming season.The women will be trying to win over Zach Shallcross, who was previously a contestant on Gabby and Rachel's shared season of "The Bachelorette."Details: Bailey, 27, is an executive recruiter. She describes herself as "the perfect combination of loving and loyal."The executive recruiter gig may be temporary because Bailey wants to be a professional skydiver.She also likes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville stories to watch in 2023

In early 2019, then-Metro Councilmember John Cooper made the surprise announcement that he would not be running for mayor in an interview with then-Tennessean reporter Joey Garrison. It was, by all accounts, a tortured decision for Cooper, who was perceived as a major threat to then-Mayor David Briley's re-election chances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville stories to watch in 2023: Mayor's race, the Titans, Live Nation

In early 2019, then-Metro Councilmember John Cooper made the surprise announcement that he would not be running for mayor in an interview with then-Tennessean reporter Joey Garrison.It was, by all accounts, a tortured decision for Cooper, who was perceived as a major threat to then-Mayor David Briley's re-election chances.Flashback: We know what happened next. Cooper changed his mind, entered the race in April and drubbed Briley in the runoff election.Driving the news: It's against that backdrop of Cooper's wishy-washy tendencies that the field for the 2023 mayoral race is forming. Already three serious challengers have thrown their hats into the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site

A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville renters can't afford starter homes

Data: Point2Homes; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsNashville renters earned 52% of the income they would need to afford a starter home in October 2022, according to an analysis by real estate website Point2Homes.Researchers considered "starter homes" to be properties valued in the lower one-third of all available homes for sale.Why it matters: Higher mortgage rates and housing costs are keeping homeownership out of reach from many first-time buyers.By the numbers: Renters in Nashville earned a household income of $45,469 on average, while the income needed to cover a mortgage was $86,831, according to the study.In September 2022, a typical Nashville starter home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Previewing the council vote on a new Titans stadium in Nashville

After months of debate, public comments and vetting by the Metro Council, the time has come for a vote on Mayor John Cooper's agreement with the Tennessee Titans to build a $2.1 billion indoor stadium.Why it matters: The proposed stadium is the most expensive government project in Nashville history and would serve as one of the most notable accomplishments of Cooper's tenure.The plan dedicates more taxpayer money — $1.26 billion — to a stadium than any project in U.S. pro sports history.Details: In addition to the preliminary term sheet, council will consider the approval of a 1% hotel/motel room rental...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville leaders approve term sheet for new, $2.1 billion indoor Titans stadium

A $2.1 billion indoor stadium for the Tennessee Titans received critical backing Tuesday from the Metro Council, which approved a landmark deal between Mayor John Cooper and the team.Council still must approve the finer details in the coming months, but Tuesday's vote on the overall package likely ensures a new stadium will open in 2026.Why it matters: Since the Music City Center convention hall was approved in 2010, Nashville's tourism industry has skyrocketed. Tourism leaders foresee even more growth with the nation's most lucrative sports and entertainment events flocking to Nashville after the new stadium opens.Think Super Bowl, College...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

The real local's guide to Nashville, according to Axios readers

The Washington Post recently published a "hater's guide" to Nashville. Our natural instinct was to … hate it, but it turns out the provocative title was a bit misleading. It read more like an insider's guide, one that favored local favorites over the so-called "Nash Vegas" nightlife.Driving the news: The guide steered people toward a history lesson at Jefferson Street Sound Museum, souvenir shopping at Hatch Show Print and "life-changing ribs" at Arnold's Country Kitchen, to name a few gems.What they're saying: "Anyone can have a good time in Nashville if they're willing to look for it, even if you’re...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

4 New Year's Eve events in Nashville to ring in 2023

If you haven't decided what you're doing New Year's Eve, time is of the essence.Special events at bars and restaurants sell out early.The good news is that there are plenty of options. Here are some that still have openings.🍾 Blue Aster in the new Conrad Nashville hotel is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed party with a seven-course menu. Roaring '20s attire encouraged; $195 per person.🤵 The Twelve Thirty Club is hosting a "dapper-as-hell" party with unlimited food, cocktails and Champagne for $325 per person.🪩 Folk is turning into a one-night-only discotheque (with late-night chicken parm sandwiches) for $100 per person.🥳 Of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

A look back at the year in Nashville music news

After a year when Nashville saw some of its most iconic mom-and-pop concert venue operators lose their leases and scramble to find new locations, Metro is embarking on a long-discussed study to see what the city can do to stabilize its tumultuous live music industry. Driving the news: PennPraxis, a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

2022 in Nashville music industry news: Metro study, Ticketmaster, CMA diversity

After a year when Nashville saw some of its most iconic mom-and-pop concert venue operators lose their leases and scramble to find new locations, Metro is embarking on a long-discussed study to see what the city can do to stabilize its tumultuous live music industry.Driving the news: PennPraxis, a nonprofit research organization affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, won a competitive bidding process and will lead the study.State of play: In 2022, long-running independent concert venue operators have been forced out of their buildings and pondered relocations.Rising real estate costs and ever-growing corporate competition threaten those venues. The study will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville's definitive holiday playlist

Y'all must be feeling the holiday spirit, because suggestions for our fully festive Axios Nashville playlist are still pouring in.Stephen P. called "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" by Hailey Whitters the "newest Nashville holiday classic."Jane M. suggested "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses, which Adam is including despite hearing it way too many times while working at the Green Hills mall.Alice S. requested "How Many Kings" by Downhere.Ryan M. says "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by *NSYNC is "critical."Jessica B. wants to add "Socks" by JD McPherson.Forrest H., otherwise known as Adam's boyfriend, asked for "Come Darkness, Come Light" by Mary Chapin Carpenter.Travis L. tells us we are "sleeping on" Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. He suggested "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)."Norman J. says "Christmas Time Is (Coming ‘Round Again)" by The Mavericks is a personal favorite.Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Gift guide: Local Nashville items for everyone on your list

It's that time of year. Shopping days are dwindling and the search for interesting and unexpected gifts is in its final stretch.Fret not. The Axios Nashville team is here to help fill your sleigh.Flashback: Our readers offered a lot of local gift ideas last year, and since there is no shortage of creative small businesses around town, we wanted to keep the tradition going.Thanks to reader Lola P., who suggested revisiting the idea.Be smart: We're all about efficiency during the hectic holiday season, so this year we're highlighting L&L Market, a complex on Charlotte Avenue that is a good option...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville airport offering giftwrapping this holiday season

Nashville International Airport is looking out for procrastinating holiday shoppers this year by offering travelers free gift wrapping in the terminal.State of play: Volunteers will be on hand to primp your packages Friday from 9am-1pm in the A/B gates area.They'll be back Dec. 22, when wrappers will be stationed past security at the A/B gates 9am-12pm and at the C/D gates from 9am-3pm.Between the lines: The TSA recommends against wrapping your gifts before they go through security because they might need to be unwrapped for a safety check.Our take: We're all about efficiency, so we'd consider killing two birds with one stone by buying a Tennessee-specific souvenir at one of the many locally themed airport gift shops and then swinging by to get it wrapped.Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
270
Followers
477
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy