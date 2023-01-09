Read full article on original website
Krewe of Cleopatra and Krewe of Thoth returning to regular parade routes
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Members from the Krewe of Thoth and the Krewe of Cleopatra are saying on social media that they will return to their regular routes when they roll this year. “Everyone was stoked that they made the announcement, so everyone was super excited,” Theresa Matherne, Krewe of...
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Krewe of House Floats: Giant octopus attacking Lakeview home
NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in Lakeview that is getting a lot of attention because it features a giant octopus attacking the Soliman family home. This house float started off as a Halloween skeleton second line, but now it has transformed into a Mardi Gras monster, a giant octopus that looks like Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid,” or the Lochness Monster.
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s new information on a story we told you about earlier this week. A boy was injured when a teenage girl threw scissors at him at Langston Hughes Academy on Wednesday. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the...
Coach Jay Carlin’s legacy to live forever at Salmen through gym dedication
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two biggest honors a retired coach can receive are to have a gym named after him or to be inducted into a basketball hall of fame. Salmen basketball’s legendary coach Jay Carlin has now received both honors. “You don’t do it alone,” Carlin...
Suspect seen lighting merchandise as fire burns in Harvey ROSS department store on Christmas Eve
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Authorities in Jefferson Parish are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a department store on the West Bank on Christmas Eve. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pictured suspect is accused of walking into the ROSS department store in the 1700 block of Manhattan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. on December 24 and starting a fire.
“Not a dry eye in the room” Louisiana nursing home resident named Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Friday was a special day for Christopher A. Lanclos, a Hammond Nursing Home resident who has dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer his entire life. And with the help of Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Lanclos’ dream has come true. Last week, the sheriff...
Louisiana clergyman charged with two counts of rape in 1994
MONTEGUT, La. (KLFY) — A South Louisiana clergyman was arrested Thursday after two women accused him of raping them in 1994. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest Keith Allen Naquin, 51, who was charged with two counts of First Degree Rape. Soignet said there is a possibility that additional victims have yet to be determined.
Lady Patriots capture 10th win over Warren Easton, 55-48
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Imani Daniels and Jania Holmes scored 36 combined points Wednesday night to lead the John Curtis Lady Patriots to a 55-48 non-district win over Warren Easton. Daniels scored 20, and Holmes had 16 in the team’s 10th win under new head coach Alendra Brown.
D’Wanye’ Winfield commits to Cajuns following ‘legendary’ season in Lutcher
LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — In December, Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield was named Friday Night Football’s Player of the Year after a stellar senior season that culminated with a LHSAA Division II non-select state championship win over North Desoto. But, he did not win Gatorade Player of...
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
DA: Man accused of killing 5 in 2019 pleads guilty, will not get death penalty
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning. Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
