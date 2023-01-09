Read full article on original website
Plea entered for man charged in Eau Claire County fatal hit-and-run
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 35-year-old Eau Claire man charged in a fatal hit-and-run enters not guilty pleas. Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of cocaine as a party to a crime. He is accused of hitting 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock with his 2017 Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of July 3, 2022 while Peacock was walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona.
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
Man charged in September Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was shot by two Eau Claire Police Department officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them is charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Clayton Livingston was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a...
2nd suspect charged in shooting death of Altoona man pleads not guilty
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A second suspect charged in the shooting death of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17 pleads not guilty. 32-year-old Michael Purnell entered the pleas to counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Sheriff Fitzgerald Issues Press Release Regarding Fatal Structure Fire
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has released a press release (which you can read in its entirety below) regarding the fatal structure fire in Turtle Lake Monday night. Press Release. On Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of...
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails to close Saturday
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are set to close Saturday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails will close Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, due to warm temperatures.
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
High Speed chase through Minnesota and St. Croix County ends in Dunn
WESTERN WISCONSIN – On December 30, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m., Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, Georgia was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. According to the media release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28 (the Glenwood City/Wilson exit). A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire. City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the...
Longtime chiefs with Township Fire celebrated at retirement party
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two heads of the Township Fire Department in Eau Claire County are headed off to retirement after decades of service. Members of the department and community members celebrated Chief Jack Running and Division Chief of Rescue Joe Alf at the Town of Washington Hall on Friday evening.
Grant set to update Eau Claire emergency comm center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire county’s emergency communications center will be upgrading its services after receiving an $89,000 grant. City Council members approved the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. The Eau Claire emergency center manager, Greg Rosno, said the money will go towards upgrading...
Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A 76-year-old Chippewa Falls man who hadn’t been seen since Monday morning has been found safe. Officials said David Smith left his home early Monday without talking to his family and went to have breakfast at a local restaurant between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. As of 5:15 p.m., he has been found and is safe....
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
Learn to fish event
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding its annual Get Hooked! Learn to Fish event Saturday, January 21. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ojibwa Golf & Bowl in Chippewa Falls. It’s a free fishing event with instruction by local fishing...
