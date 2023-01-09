Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Michael LeRoy Canon
Michael LeRoy Canon, 76, of Altona, Illinois, died at 7:34 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. Mike was born January 4, 1947 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Gerald “Mutt” L. and Geraldine B. (Damitz) Canon. Mike and Kathryn Darlene Butler were united in marriage on November 23, 1966 in Galesburg. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2021. Mike is survived by one son, Michael (Mickey” F. Canon of Galesburg; one daughter, Jodi (Dwight) White of Galesburg; four grandchildren, Olivia and Celia White of Galesburg, Brandon (Taylor) Canon of Rio, Illinois, and Kelsy Canon of Fruitland, Iowa; and three great grandchildren, Adrianna and Ryder Canon, and Miya Canon. Mike is also survived by one brother, Ronald (Susan) Canon of Galesburg; and two sisters, Linda Anno of Galesburg and Diane Dougherty of Sarasota, Florida. Along with his wife and parents, Mike was preceded in death by a son, Patrick J. Canon and a brother, Gary Canon.
Irvin D. Hamline
Irvin D. Hamline, 99, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2022, 7:20 PM at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Irvin was born on November 12, 1923 in Gross, Kansas. He was the son of Roy and Mary Ann (Evans) Hamline. He married Doris Willison on February 11, 1949 in East Galesburg. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 31, 2010. Irvin is survived by his son, Brian (Deanne) Hamline of Galesburg; sister, Carolyn Parker of Moline; sister-in-law, Jean Hamline of East Galesburg. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Josh Oaks – Stone Seed Sales Representative
Harlan Scores 25 Again but Scots Women’s Basketball Falls at Grinnell
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team fell in a Midwest Conference matchup against Grinnell College 87-73 on Wednesday night. The loss ends a two-game MWC win streak for the Fighting Scots (7-8, 3-3) as they were outscored by 19 points in the fourth quarter. Grinnell jumped out to an...
Scots Men’s Basketball Rally From 24 Down in Second Half to Win at Grinnell
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team rallied from 24 points down in the last 16 minutes to knock off the Grinnell Pioneers 85-74 on the road Wednesday night. The Fighting Scots (9-6, 5-1) outscored Grinnell 50-19 down the stretch and held the Pioneers to their lowest scoring output of the season.
Knox County State’s Attorney Karlin Comments on the Protect Illinois Communities Act
Last night Governor JB Pritzker signed into law HB5471, the Protect Illinois Communities Act. This act placed restrictions on the ability to possess military-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. The Act goes into effect immediately. Knox County Sheriff Harlan has issued a statement stating that: 1) He is the chief...
Household Items Donated at Jamieson Community Center Greatly Benefit the Local Community
Jamieson Community Center Executive Director Nancy Mowen says the Community Marketplace continues to offer a variety of items to members of the community Mondays through Fridays weekly. Donations are accepted on Mondays and Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm for the Community Marketplace, including furniture and small appliances explains Director Mowen:
Group Respite Activities Through Warren Achievement Center Serve Local Persons with Cognitive Disabilities Monthly
Warren Achievement Center provides opportunities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities locally to learn and be active members in the community. Recently, as a way to extend services to those living with cognitive disabilities that are not currently being served by Warren Achievement Center, monthly Group Respite Activities have launched, explains Marketing Coordinator Sean Cavanaugh:
Q3 Retail Growth Down in Monmouth and Galesburg; 2022 Showed Great Business Expansions
Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says 2022 was a really good year in expansion for the area:. “The biggest one on the job side was the FCA Packaging deal. This is a manufacturer that is locating in Southwest Galesburg. They are going to create about 100 jobs. In addition to that, we had a couple renewable projects. We had an expansion of Innovative Production USA, which is a company that was originally recruited to the area back in 2020, they just expanded. They make oatmeal, it is a food processing company and then in between those larger projects, we had I think about nine startups that we helped launch last year.”
WIU Named National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
Western Illinois University has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-CD) for its Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity. The NCAE-CD program is managed by the NSA’s National Cryptographic School, with federal partners including the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).
