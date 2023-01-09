ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City

This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood. Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
MISSOURI STATE
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas woman warns of scam on Facebook Marketplace

Kan. — A Kansas woman is warning about a scam that almost cost her hundreds of dollars. It started as a simple request from Linda Rosato. "I just want to change it up. Different color, different style," Rosato said. She was selling her couch on Facebook Marketplace for...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
KANSAS STATE

