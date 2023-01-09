ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mercury

Pottstown School District gets $440,000 grant to plant 550 more trees

POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown School District has been awarded a $440,000 grant from the federal government to plant more than 500 trees on school district property. The grants are made possible through more than $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money appropriated to the Keystone Tree Fund in Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget. They were announced by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn whose department decided which entities would receive the federal funds.
Mercury

New Hanover Township wins latest Gibraltar Rock quarry appeal

NEW HANOVER — The township has won the latest skirmish in the two-decades-old legal battle over plans to open a 241-acre rock quarry off Route 73. In a Dec. 21 decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed a June 30, 2021, Commonwealth Court ruling which itself had reversed an April 2020 ruling by the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board. The hearing board had rescinded mining permits issued to Gibraltar Rock by the mining office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Mercury

Longtime Berks controller will not seek reelection

After nearly two decades of running the office that pays Berks County’s bills and examines the financial health of its departments, Sandy Graffius is stepping away from the post. The longtime controller announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection when her term expires later this year. Graffius was...
Mercury

Editorial: Church dispute with Pottstown has two sides to story

On the surface, the leaders who make zoning enforcement decisions in Pottstown appear to be a bit misguided. In recent months, citations have been issued against churches for feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and providing other services to those in need. Taking a church to task for acts of compassion has raised hackles and caused consternation among both church members and officials.
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
abc27.com

Pennsylvania offering better tax benefits for these programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced better tax benefits for those contributing to PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts in 2023. According to the treasurer’s office, PA 529 account owners may deduct up to $17,000 (previously $16,000) of contributions to their accounts, or $34,000 (previously $32,000) for couples filing jointly, provided both spouses have at least $17,000 of income.
WBRE

Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
Mercury

Pottstown man headed to prison for ties to gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who prosecutors described as a “dangerous individual” was sent to prison for more than a decade for his role in a multi-county gun trafficking organization during which he relied on straw purchase schemes to illegally obtain four weapons. Taye Maurice Wynder, 22,...
