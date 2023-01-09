ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Most Difficult Decision': Rocky Point Eatery Permanently Closes

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Broadway Market, located at 643 Broadway in Rocky Point Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of a Long Island restaurant have decided to close the eatery amid a recent set of challenges, including staffing issues and higher costs of goods.

Broadway Market in Rocky Point is permanently closing, the owners announced on Friday, Jan. 6.

"With heavy hearts we have made the most difficult decision to permanently close Broadway Market," the announcement reads. "There are multiple factors involved such as the astronomical costs of goods, staffing challenges and uncertain times."

The restaurant, located at 643 Broadway, offered brunch options and a variety of freshly-made baked goods.

The owners thanked customers and staff for being part of the journey over the past four-and-a-half years.

"We are considering the many options available to reimagine this beautiful space in the future, so please keep following," they said. "In the meantime, please contact us for Catering, Custom Cakes, and your Private Event Space needs."

