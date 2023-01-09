Read full article on original website
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
Bitcoin Whales ‘Beginning to Take Interest’ as $BTC Move Past $19,000 Mark
Large Bitcoin ($BTC) investors, also known as whales, are “beginning to take interest” in the cryptocurrency’s price movements as it rallies past the $19,000 mark for the first time since November 2022 as inflation appears to cool down. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin transactions worth...
Cardano ($ADA) Trading Volumes on Centralizes Exchanges Hit Record Lows: Report
Cardano ($ADA) has seen its spot trading volume on so-called Top-Tier cryptocurrency exchanges fall 55.4% in December to $3.52 billion, recording its largest drop in monthly volume since February 2018. The figures come from CryptoCompare’s latest Asset Report, which details that Cardano also recorded the lowest monthly trading volume since...
Solana Memecoin $BONK Burns 5 Trillion Tokens as Prices Plunge
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency that was recently launched on top of the Solana ($SOL) network, $BONK, has seen the team behind the project burn a total of 5 trillion tokens that were allocated to them, at a time in which the digital asset’s price is dropping. In a tweet shared...
Pros and Cons of Using Crypto Casinos
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Solana ($SOL) Active Addresses Jumped Nearly 30% Since 2023 Started, Data Shows
The 7-day average active addresses on the Solana ($SOL) ecosystem has surged from 378.2 million at the end of last year to 490.5 million as of January 7 representing an increase of 29.7% in so little time. After the collapse of FTX, the price of Solana crashed over the cryptocurrency...
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says “Outlook for Crypto Is Not Horrible, but It’s Not Great”
During an interview on Tuesday (10 January 2023), Galaxy Digital Founder and CEO Mike Novogratz shared his outlook for crypto in 2023. Novogratz told Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box, had this to say about Coinbase’s latest layoffs:. “2022 was a was a grand washout, you...
Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
Most Dogecoin ($DOGE) Holders Are Still in Profit, Blockchain Data Shows
Most holders of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) remain in a state of profit, despite an over-year-long bear market in the cryptocurrency space that saw the value of most digital assets plunge. According to data from on-chain data firm IntoTheBlock, 57% of addresses holding Dogecoin are in-the-money, meaning they bought...
B2Broker Will Offer Turnkey Brokerage Solutions With Centroid Technology
B2Broker, a provider of technology and liquidity for Forex and cryptocurrency industries, now offers Centroid-powered turnkey brokerage solutions. A Centroid-based infrastructure provides efficient multi-asset connectivity, seamless risk management, and low-latency trading functionality for B2Broker clients. As a result, businesses will have more flexibility when building or growing their operations. There...
Binance to Support Terra Classic ($LUNC) Upgrade Dropping Seigniorage Rewards
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will support the latest Terra Classic ($LUNC) network upgrade, which is set to take place at epoch 15,029, and will set seigniorage rewards on the network to 0%. According to an announcement the cryptocurrency exchange published, deposits and withdrawals for $LUNC, $USTC, and...
$ADA: Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Delivers a Backhanded Compliment to Cardano
On Friday (13 January 2023), New Zealand based crypto analyst Lark Davis managed to find a fairly unusual way to anger the Cardano ($ADA) community. “#cardano impresses me. It has remained in the top 10 forever in spite of almost no #defi, few working retail dapps, and just 70,000 transactions per day on average. And yet, $ada holders continue to steadfastly believe in the potential of Cardano and the vision of the chain!“
RINO Enterprise Wallet launches free Community Edition
RINO, an enterprise-focused Monero Wallet, has recently launched a free Community Edition that allows everyone to benefit from some of RINO’s unique features. The lack of professional tools and custody options has been a major obstacle to the business adoption of Monero. Other digital assets and coins have long benefited from a range of highly secure custody services offered by companies such as Bitgo, Fireblocks, and Copper. The RINO team wanted to address this shortcoming and enable the next growth phase of the Monero ecosystem. RINO’s first product is a feature-rich non-custodial wallet targeted at the enterprise. With the launch of the Community Edition, some of the core features of the RINO enterprise platform are now being offered to the wider Monero community for free.
$AVAX: Amazon Web Services Partners With Avalanche To Deliver ‘Scalable Blockchain Solutions’
On Wednesday (11 January 2023), Ava Labs, the blockchain startup responsible for the research and development of smart contracts platform Avalanche ($AVAX), announced that Amazon would be using their platform to “bring scalable blockchain solutions to enterprises and governments.”. Here is how Binance Academy describes Avalanche:. “Avalanche attempts to...
Cryptocurrency Laws and Regulations in the USA
The United States was always popular as a destination for investments. The crypto industry has not become an exception – many crypto investors are eager to start working here and get access to the huge market in the territory and outside the USA. The products from the US are always reputable and more popular. That is for the reason of the high reliability of the jurisdiction and its openness to new ideas.
$ADA: Custom-Built Sidechains Set to Revolutionize the Cardano Ecosystem
Input Output Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, has announced the release of a software toolkit later this month that will allow developers to deploy custom-built sidechains on the Cardano ($ADA) network. The move is set to improve the overall ecosystem of the Cardano blockchain,...
Shibarium Team Confirms That Every Transaction Will Require $BONE and Burn $SHIB
The team behind Shibarium, a layer 2 blockchain designed at addressing the shortcomings of the $SHIB token’s host chain Ethereum, namely low speed and high transaction cost, has announced some great news for $SHIB HODLers. Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu ($SHIB):. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is...
