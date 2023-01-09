RINO, an enterprise-focused Monero Wallet, has recently launched a free Community Edition that allows everyone to benefit from some of RINO’s unique features. The lack of professional tools and custody options has been a major obstacle to the business adoption of Monero. Other digital assets and coins have long benefited from a range of highly secure custody services offered by companies such as Bitgo, Fireblocks, and Copper. The RINO team wanted to address this shortcoming and enable the next growth phase of the Monero ecosystem. RINO’s first product is a feature-rich non-custodial wallet targeted at the enterprise. With the launch of the Community Edition, some of the core features of the RINO enterprise platform are now being offered to the wider Monero community for free.

2 DAYS AGO