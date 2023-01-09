Read full article on original website
First of 2 Popular Benihana Locations Opens In Saginaw, Michigan
We first reported in April 2022 Benihana would be coming to the Tri-Cities, replacing the former Genji locations in Saginaw and Midland, MI. Genji was a Japanese Steakhouse uniquely featuring a karaoke bar. Where is Benihana located in Saginaw, MI?. Saginaw's new Benihana is located in the old Genji location...
Shrine Circus Returns to Flint This Weekend 1/13 – 1/16
Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of year again! The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus will come to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan this weekend for a four-day run, starting Friday, January 13th and ending Monday, January 16th. According to the official website, the first Shrine Circus was held...
Is Pita Way Opening Locations In Owosso And Saginaw?
Great news Owosso and Saginaw residents - Pita Way may be coming your way. A new location recently opened in Lapeer and the response was absolutely incredible. As a matter of fact, the Lapeer location set an all-time opening day record in sales. Owner Raad Kashat now has his sites on opening even more locations.
Check Out the Net Worth of 13 Famous Celebs from Flint, MI
Flint, Michigan has produced many famous celebrities. When it comes to Flint, Michigan, there are many things that the city is known for nationwide. Many people of course think of the Flint water crisis, but there is so much more to the city. Flint is home to a lot of...
Bed Bug Alert! These Michigan Cities Are Ranked Worst in America
There are good lists, and bad lists, and Flint just can't seem to remove itself from one of the worst lists out there. Once again Flint is in the top 25 of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in America, and they're not representing Michigan alone. Is there anything more...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names
Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around
Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the struggling home retail company.
Delicious Dining: Saginaw County’s 11 Must-Try Popular Eateries
We're all guilty of becoming a regular at restaurant or bar and never venture out to other places that have been in our communities forever or even just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Saginaw County, MI?. The places I've highlighted below specialize in unique flavors. They...
Saginaw’s Genji reopens as Benihana
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Saginaw County’s Genji has reopened as Benihana. The restaurant, located at 3870 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, under its new name. Benihana is a sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain with restaurants across the country. The restaurant, which...
WNEM
Saginaw police locate and remove body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police located and removed a man’s body from the Saginaw River after a resident saw the man jump in. On Jan. 12 about 11:18 a.m. Saginaw police were called to the Rust Street Bridge in reference to a 911 call where a resident witnessed an adult male jump from the bridge into the Saginaw River, Stg. Matthew Gerow said.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
Ex Flint Fire Chief Suing Mayor Sheldon Neely for $10 Million
A former Flint fire chief is suing Mayor Sheldon Neely, claiming he was terminated from his position because he refused to lie on the mayor's behalf. Raymond Barton was fired from his position as Flint Flint Chief in November of last year. He says his termination stems from the aftermath of a house fire that occurred in the city of Flint last May.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
