Saginaw, MI

Cars 108

Shrine Circus Returns to Flint This Weekend 1/13 – 1/16

Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of year again! The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus will come to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan this weekend for a four-day run, starting Friday, January 13th and ending Monday, January 16th. According to the official website, the first Shrine Circus was held...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12

Bringing Back the Ice at Hoyt Park in Saginaw was scheduled to begin Saturday, but right now there's water where the ice should be. The Vice President of Student Recruitment and Retention at Central Michigan University Jennifer Dehaemers joins us to talk about tips and solutions to manage student debt.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Rising egg prices impact local restaurants

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A bad case of the bird flu has been causing the price of eggs to increase across the nation, and local restaurants have been feeling those prices. It’s among the reasons restaurants are paying a lot more for their ingredients. “Everything just keeps inflating....
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia

Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Who will lead the Big Ten now?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an uncertain college sports world now the Big Ten needs a new Commissioner with Kevin Warren departing to run the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He had to feel trepidation about the future of big-time college sports. His successor? Who knows what qualities will be needed and who is the best fit, but to me, it is more guess work than anything else over the qualities needed to lead the conference forward in an uncertain world.
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around

Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

Saginaw’s Genji reopens as Benihana

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Saginaw County’s Genji has reopened as Benihana. The restaurant, located at 3870 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, under its new name. Benihana is a sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain with restaurants across the country. The restaurant, which...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw police locate and remove body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police located and removed a man’s body from the Saginaw River after a resident saw the man jump in. On Jan. 12 about 11:18 a.m. Saginaw police were called to the Rust Street Bridge in reference to a 911 call where a resident witnessed an adult male jump from the bridge into the Saginaw River, Stg. Matthew Gerow said.
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

Fla. Man Charged With Sextortion in Case Involving Lansing Teen

A Florida man is facing 'sextortion' charges for a case involving a 13-year-old Michigan girl and authorities fear there may be multiple victims. Sextortion typically involves a person - often a minor - sending explicit photos of themself to a stranger, with the stranger then threatening to leak the photos unless the sender meets his demands, usually money or sexual favors.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

