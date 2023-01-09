ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
RUSTON, LA
Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
BASTROP, LA
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Six arrested in drug bust; $12K, 6 guns seized with drugs

Six local men were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies in El Dorado and Union County concluded a “lengthy” investigation into drug distribution. Ronald E. Brown, 52; Remondo Caver, 34; Brandon B. Boone, 25; Syroid S. Palmer, 31; Jaterrance D. Hamilton, 32; and Corey E. Parker, 28, all face multiple felony charges in the […]
EL DORADO, AR
Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
MONROE, LA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA

