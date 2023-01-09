Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
West Monroe woman steals her mother’s car and sells it for $100, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Redcut Road due to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim, who advised that her 2002 Toyota Camry was missing from her […]
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
School nurse notice makeup covering 5-year-old student’s black eye; Louisiana mother arrested
School nurse notice makeup covering 5-year-old student's black eye; Louisiana mother arrested
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, […]
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
Police discover 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm during traffic stop; Monroe man behind bars
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, around 1:13 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they discovered a white Range Rover with the rear hatch of the vehicle up. Police then initiated a traffic stop and made […]
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile, a Black male was spotted, 34-year-old […]
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. […]
Six arrested in drug bust; $12K, 6 guns seized with drugs
Six local men were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies in El Dorado and Union County concluded a “lengthy” investigation into drug distribution. Ronald E. Brown, 52; Remondo Caver, 34; Brandon B. Boone, 25; Syroid S. Palmer, 31; Jaterrance D. Hamilton, 32; and Corey E. Parker, 28, all face multiple felony charges in the […]
Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber
MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Comments / 2