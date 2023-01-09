Read full article on original website
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
13abc.com
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricky Warthen. He’s facing seven charges relating to the incident in Perrysburg Municipal Court - tampering with evidence, safe...
Hamtramck council approves Islamic animal sacrifices at home
After several months of contentious debate and pressure from Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property. Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentage of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S. ...
I-75 southbound in Findlay reopens left shoulder after semi crash, two separate crashes close northbound
FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect recent developments in the incident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews have opened the left shoulder on southbound I-75 near US 224 to allow for traffic to move through. Two separate crashes on I-75 northbound...
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
wlen.com
Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for inducing panic after reportedly pointing gun toward multiple people
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly brandishing a gun and pointing it toward multiple people. Noah Swope, 42, was charged with two counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Bowling Green Police received several calls around 8 p.m. about a man with a firearm. One witness...
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
