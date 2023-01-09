ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

2 charged in Iowa day care theft

STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
STUART, IA
KCCI.com

2 charged after harassment of elderly couple

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made two arrests in connection to a case of ongoing harassment of an elderly couple. Police say the couple was harassed on more than one occasion during late-night hours. Fireworks were launched at their home resulting in over $1,000 in damages, police reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with murder in south side motel death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old man who wasfound dead at a south side motel. Police have charged 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens with the crime. Evidence shows Boens shot the victim, causing the man's death. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault

(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home

ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Police have not...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies after two-vehicle crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Dallas County. The crash was reported in the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found 28-year-old Riley Scharper, of Adel, inside a passenger car. Scharper had suffered severe injuries,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
WEST DES MOINES, IA

