Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?

The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
Marlton, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
Newark, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week

PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
Paterson, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
