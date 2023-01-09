This key rules change could have a massive impact on how coaches approach winning the coin toss. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.

2 DAYS AGO