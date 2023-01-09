Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
The Mavericks star is considered a potential threat to the all-time scoring record if he plays long enough in the league. In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA...
Former NBA Guard Smush Parker Working to Become NBA Referee
Only three referees in NBA history used to play in the league. Smush Parker had a solid NBA career in the 2000s, and, like most former players, he wants to get back into the game. However, he is trying to return to the NBA in a very unorthodox away. On...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Criticism for Viral Airplane Video
The free-agent wide receiver fired back at critics on social media amid the release of the airplane altercation involving him from November. View the original article to see embedded media. After bodycam footage of Odell Beckham Jr.’s airplane altercation in November was released by Miami-Dade police this week, the free-agent...
NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice
Our experts provide their favorite locks, upset and player props to bet on for wild-card weekend. Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective...
Texans WR John Metchie III Making ‘Amazing’ Progress From Leukemia
The wide receiver missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia in July. Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared good news Wednesday regarding rookie wide receiver John Metchie’s battle with leukemia. The wide receiver, who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic...
What to Wager on for Wild-Card Weekend
The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the new overtime rules that were spurred by last year's divisional round shootout between the Bills and Chiefs are now in effect. “Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.” Thank you, Josh Allen. ...
Flames’ Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained
This key rules change could have a massive impact on how coaches approach winning the coin toss. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.
