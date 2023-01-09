Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 arriving in two days

Read full article on original website
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 coming in February
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their next payment worth $914 on Feb. 1 after not receiving a payment this month.
Social Security increase: Here's how much checks will go up in 2023
The new year is only days away, and with it comes an increase in the amount of money that Social Security beneficiaries receive on a monthly basis.
Here's When Social Security Recipients Start Getting Bigger Checks
After inflation pushed prices higher and higher in 2022, there was a silver lining for more than 70 million Social Security recipients: Their monthly benefits checks would get the biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The first batch of the larger Social Security payments is being sent this week....
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive in nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients will see their second of two December payments in nine days, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule.
Social Security: What Happens if I Don’t Have 40 Credits?
Although more than 70 million Americans were receiving Social Security benefits as of Nov. 2022, qualification isn't automatic. If you want to claim retirement benefits, not only will you have to be...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Social Security 2023: When to Expect Your January Check
The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrive this week. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation. If you haven't received your Social Security check yet, don't panic. It's...
Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments
Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
You should have received up to $400 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Stimulus check update: Who’s eligible to apply for $1,200 payments?
In the United States, this direct payment of $1,200 in the form of a stimulus check is being made to children. This is especially beneficial during the holiday season. Due to a substantial state budget excess, a new idea has been unveiled that might offer Americans this money. $1,200 Stimulus...
Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January
Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
Emergency SNAP Funding Ends in March: How To Prepare a Tighter Budget
Emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end soon, meaning that SNAP recipients who qualified...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
