Kevin Harvick Said Kyle Busch Was "Like a Whining Child" for This Controversial 2018 Comment
To say that Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick haven't always seen eye-to-eye would be an understatement. They, of course, had their on-track feuds. We all remember the 2011 Cup Series season. But, their disagreements weren't always physical. Often, the two future Hall of Famers would use interviews as opportunities to take jabs at one another. One of these opportunities, for Harvick anyway, came in 2018.
It's the final day of the Chili Bowl: How we got here
The main event, otherwise known as the A Main, takes place tonight. Who will wind up being the Tulsa King or Queen?
Wendell Scott Was a WWII Vet, a Moonshine Hauler, and a NASCAR Pioneer
Before Bill Lester and Bubba Wallace, there was pioneering NASCAR driver Wendell Scott. Scott was the first African-American driver in NASCAR and the first African-American driver to win a race in the Grand National Series, which at the time was NASCAR's highest level. While Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, he faced severe prejudice from NASCAR officials during the era of racial segregation in the 1950s and '60s. Astonishingly, it took the auto sanctioning body two years to recognize his historic win in 1963 and 58 years for NASCAR to present the race trophy to Wendell Scott's family.
"It's the Dale and Dale Show!": Remembering One of the Most Exciting Finishes in Daytona 500 History
Did you know that Dale Earnhardt Sr. had already won FIVE championships by the time the 1993 NASCAR Winston Cup Series season began? Despite having already established himself as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history at that point in his career, one major accomplishment eluded The Intimidator: a Daytona 500 victory.
