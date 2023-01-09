The Georgia Bulldogs are once again national champions. Georgia football is enjoying arguably the greatest period in its history in the early 2020s for several reasons. The coaching of Kirby Smart and company and the underrated quarterback play of Stetson Bennett are two of these reasons. However, the biggest reason is the abundance of NFL-level talent on the Bulldogs’ roster. Last season, the NFL drafted 15 Georgia players, including five defensive players in the first round, which are both NFL records. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Georgia Bulldogs football program won’t reach those heights. They will have quite a few players move on to the next level, though. In this still-too-early NFL mock draft, let’s look at where the Bulldogs could go, starting with Jalen Carter.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO