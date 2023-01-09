Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens
Ahead of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has given his insight on the matchup. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Gronkowski was asked about which player could have the best performance over Wild Card weekend. In his answer, Gronkowski took the […] The post Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tee Higgins drops playoff injury update that will fire up Bengals QB Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Jordan Love in 2023 draws blunt take from GM Brian Gutekunst
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he thinks Aaron Rodgers still played at a “very high level” this season, despite lack of production, USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood wrote in a Friday tweet. He says the team “made a very big commitment” to him last offseason and indicates Rodgers gives the team better chance to win next season than quarterback Jordan Love.
Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update
Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be coming to an end, as the franchise is set to “begin the process” of evaluating Carr’s trade market, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As Rapoport notes, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would need to be […] The post Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates
The Green Bay Packers failed to make the NFL playoffs, yet remain in the headlines given the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’ future. While sportswriters and fans have discussed the topic endlessly since Green Bay’s Week 18 loss against the Detroit Lions, you can’t say the same about Rodgers’ teammates. Based on the quotes gathered from […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, against all odds, have won just enough games to get into the 2023 NFL playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, which was much better than what a lot of people thought this team would end up with after 18 weeks of football. Although a Wild-Card […] The post Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a golden asset for the struggling franchise, as the Bears look to turn things around following yet another disastrous campaign. The question now for the Bears is on which kind of player will they use the top-overall pick. There are rumors […] The post Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s final injury status for wild-card clash vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins have officially ruled out Raheem Mostert from their upcoming AFC wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Friday. Mostert came away from the Dolphins’ home win over the New York Jets in Week 18 with a thumb injury. He suffered the ailment during the second half, as the team […] The post Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s final injury status for wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him available for the NFL playoffs, the team announced on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray. We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo […] The post Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson breaks silence on knee injury in strong message to Ravens
Lamar Jackson updated the status of his knee injury as the first round of the NFL playoff dawns. The Baltimore Ravens superstar revealed on Twitter Thursday that he’s still recovering from a PCL sprain in his left knee, dealing with inflammation and instability and far from 100 percent. “Thank you everyone for your support and […] The post Lamar Jackson breaks silence on knee injury in strong message to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Comical’: Dak Prescott fires back at Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys job security reports
Dak Prescott believes Mike McCarthy’s job is safe with the Dallas Cowboys. The QB referred to reports questioning McCarthy’s job security as “comical, in a sense,” per Jori Epstein. “Back-to-back 12 wins in y’all tell me how long and we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy? That just shows you when you play for […] The post ‘Comical’: Dak Prescott fires back at Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys job security reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting Georgia stars after another National Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are once again national champions. Georgia football is enjoying arguably the greatest period in its history in the early 2020s for several reasons. The coaching of Kirby Smart and company and the underrated quarterback play of Stetson Bennett are two of these reasons. However, the biggest reason is the abundance of NFL-level talent on the Bulldogs’ roster. Last season, the NFL drafted 15 Georgia players, including five defensive players in the first round, which are both NFL records. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Georgia Bulldogs football program won’t reach those heights. They will have quite a few players move on to the next level, though. In this still-too-early NFL mock draft, let’s look at where the Bulldogs could go, starting with Jalen Carter.
