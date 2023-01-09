Read full article on original website
Claire Danes’ Genius Shines Through In the Penultimate Episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble
Claire Danes is not a revelation in Fleishman is in Trouble. She doesn’t use the role of recently divorced theatrical agent Rachel Fleishman to remake herself as a performer. In fact, her work in FX’s sensational limited series, whose penultimate episode airs December 22, draws so obviously on her familiar skill set that even those who haven’t seen it can predict some of its ingredients: a trembling chin that dissolves into a full-faced cry; a tilted head and closed-lip smile; a bark of laughter that mixes mania with joy.
Sarah Booth Reveals the Secrets of Three Pines’ Goofy Cop
If you’re watching Three Pines, then Sarah Booth is going to make you laugh. She stars in Prime Video’s hit crime series as Yvette Nichol, an eager but naive new police officer who wants to impress Gamache (Alfred Molina), a veteran detective solving murders in a quirky Canadian town. Despite her good intentions, she usually does the exact wrong thing, which makes her a welcome source of comic relief in a show that tackles some very heavy subjects.
Noah Centineo Charms His Way Through Sleek Netflix Thriller The Recruit
The Recruit has plenty of shoot-outs and double-crosses and complicated spycraft maneuvers involving secret passages underneath suburban homes. What it mostly has, though, is men in their underwear. In its eight-episode first season, the Netflix spy drama finds an impressively varied number of reasons to get its hero Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) down to his skivvies, up to and including climbing out of a freezing river where he has jumped to avoid getting shot by assassins. We also get barely-dressed moments with several of the supporting hunks, which creates the vertiginous sensation that somehow, it’s easier to save the world without clothes on.
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy in Emotional ABC Promo
It's the end of an era for Grey's Anatomy. Longtime star Ellen Pompeo will say goodbye to the show that defined her career when Grey's returns from hiatus on Thursday, February 23, ABC confirmed during a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. In the episode, titled...
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
Broadway Legend Patti LuPone Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos continues to grow. Broadway icon Patti Lupone has joined the cast of the WandaVision spin-off in a mystery role. She has recently been seen in TV series including American Horror Story, Pose, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Girls, and Penny Dreadful. Marvel/Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of...
Love Life Season 2 Told One of TV's Most Expansive Love Stories
HBO Max’s Love Life is one of dozens of shows tossed to the wayside in the recently completed Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it may be the greatest loss. Created by Sam Boyd, the anthology series premiered in May 2020; over the course of two seasons, it followed multiple protagonists, chronicling their respective journeys from first love to marriage. Anna Kendrick led the first season as Darby Carter, a twentysomething New Yorker who finds her true love in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
Julio Torres Returning to HBO with Little Films
Julio Torres has set his next project with HBO. Following the cancellation of comedy Los Espookys, Torres will return to the premium cable network with Little Films, set to begin production in February 2023. Per the official synopsis, "Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City."
The Gang is Back in the Latest Trailer for That '90s Show
That '90s Show is getting the gang back together. The latest trailer for the That '70s Show sequel brings back original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. The first teaser for the series saw Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their iconic roles and introduced viewers to the young new cast members taking over the basement, including Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Haverda stars as Leia, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon).
Copenhagen Cowboy and 9 Other Shows to Watch This Week
Looking for your next binge-watch, or just need to fill an hour? Welcome to Your Weekly Watch List, our curated collection of the best shows on television. Here’s what to watch from Monday, January 2 through Sunday, January 8. 2023 has just begun, but television is already charging full...
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ends The Streak of Great Prequels
Spraying as much gore as a medieval chicken, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series designed to expand the dark-fantasy universe of The Witcher. Pity that the tale is so derivative, held back by the standard beats (and beatdowns) of the post-Games of Thrones sword-and-sorcery genre. In an era of excellent prequels, it proves how wrong these brand extensions can go.
All Creatures Great and Small Blends Its Feel-Good Charm With a New Heaviness
The beauty of All Creatures Great and Small is that we know everything will turn out alright in the end. A pregnant cow will give birth to a healthy calf after James (Nicholas Ralph) successfully employs a new surgical technique. Siegfried (Samuel West) and his brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) will disagree over a course of treatment, only to begrudgingly find a compromise. No matter what, all the men will realize that housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) is right, regardless of the context. Up and down the Yorkshire Dales they go, healing sick animals and getting into a few low-stakes familial disputes along the way.
Blockbuster Canceled After 1 Season
Netflix has axed Blockbuster after one season. The streamer has opted not to move forward with the Randall Park-starring workplace comedy following its lackluster debut the first week of November. Blockbuster has failed to make Netflix's Weekly Top 10 rankings since its premiere and received middling critical reviews. Helmed by...
Mythic Quest Spinoff Mere Mortals Coming to Apple TV+
The world of Mythic Quest is about to get bigger. Apple TV+ has ordered Mere Mortals, a companion series for the streamer's popular comedy. The series comes from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, and will feature entirely new characters. Mere Mortals is set to explore the lives of the various individuals impacted by the game at the helm of Mythic Quest, including employees, players, and fans.
