Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
lakenormanpublications.com
Brewery pouring new life into popular shopping center
HUNTERSVILLE – A former first responder has parlayed his grace under pressure skills into a new small-business venture in a long-vacant Huntersville space. Neoteric Brewing Company opened in late November in space now unrecognizable as a former sushi restaurant on Oakhill Park Lane, next to Killington’s in the Rosedale Shopping Center. The spot had been empty for years following multiple attempts to establish successful restaurants in the eastern corner of the popular shopping destination.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Reaches Record-Breaking 1.7 Million Digital Book Checkouts in 2022
Announced today that it reached a record-breaking 1.7 million digital book checkouts in 2022. This milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of e-books, audiobooks and other digital content as well as the library’s success in serving all members of the community. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is #46 of all standalone public libraries, one of 129 public library systems worldwide and the third in North Carolina that surpassed one million digital checkouts last calendar year (complete list here).
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
wccbcharlotte.com
Friday The 13th Tattoo Specials In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local tattoo shops continue to give Friday the 13th a whole new meaning with their annual tradition. Every Friday the 13th, shops around Charlotte offer exclusive deals on unique tattoos for one day only. These offers include exclusive tattoo designs at a discounted rate that are...
Seven years and $3 million in sales later, Charlotte mom finds a buyer for her business where it all began
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven years after social media helped a Charlotte mother grow a business out of her kitchen, her followers are playing a bigger role in the company's future. Stephanie Rickenbacker was just trying to take care of her family when she started Sweet's Elderberry back in 2016....
country1037fm.com
Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant
If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
country1037fm.com
Five Facts You May Not Have Known About Charlotte, North Carolina
Maybe you just moved here. It could be you have lived in the Charlotte area all your life. Here are the top five facts you may not have known about Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been in the Charlotte area most of adult life. My entire career has been here but I must admit I was shocked at a few of these. When I go to Carowinds, especially when I was little, I loved the Gold Rush roller coaster. Turns out there was a very good reason why that roller coaster had that name.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
Silicon Valley Bank Building New East Coast Operations in Charlotte
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , a California-based VC and tech-focused bank, just announced plans to move to Charlotte. According to a newly filed building permit, SVB will spend roughly $7 million on their new East Coast regional center at The Line – a 16-story tower in the heart of South End.
Charlotte Stories
NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend
North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
lakenormanpublications.com
Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many
CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
