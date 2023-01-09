Read full article on original website
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his ‘Mad Max’ costume for secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his costume from Mad Max: Fury Road for a secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle when they were dating. As the prince writes in his new memoir Spare [via The Independent], he and his wife were about to go public with their relationship at the time but wanted one last night of anonymity.
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
Ron Howard on meeting Paul McCartney: “I really related to and respected him”
Ron Howard has reflected on his experience directing The Beatles documentary Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, including meeting Paul McCartney. The 2016 documentary film charted the band’s touring years from 1962 to 1966, including their final full public concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.
Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes win criticised by mother of serial killer’s victim
Evan Peters’ win at the Golden Globes 2023 for the controversial Netflix hit series, Dahmer, has been criticised. Peters picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the infamous American serial killer. However, the actor’s lauded performance as Dahmer has caused consternation among many since it arrived on the streaming service in 2022.
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
Marvel producer on Harry Styles’ character Starfox: “There are more stories to be told”
Nate Moore – the co-producer of Marvel‘s 2021 film Eternals – has teased further projects with Harry Styles‘ character of Starfox (aka Eros) from the film. Speaking on Crew Call, a podcast produced by Deadline, Moore was asked by host Anthony D’Alessandro if Styles’ appearance in the movie was “just a stunt”. Moore refuted this claim, stating that the production team “certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag”.
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’
Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
Bob Dylan shares original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ from ‘Fragments’ box set
Bob Dylan has shared the original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ from the upcoming latest edition of his ongoing bootleg series. ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’, the 17th release in the exhaustive series, focuses on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’ and will be released on January 27 to celebrate the record’s 25th anniversary.
Harry Melling: “It feels like the Dudley Dursley narrative is changing”
If you’ve only seen Harry Melling on-screen, you probably think he’s a very serious man. He only plays disturbed or intense characters – an armless, legless performer in Coen Brothers’ gem The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs; crazed preacher Roy from The Devil All The Time, who pours spiders down his face; and latest role Edgar Allan Poe, the tortured American poet from whose grim imagination sprung terrifying tales of death and darkness.
For Thy Great Pain Have Mercy on My Little Pain by Victoria MacKenzie review – a pocket epic
This is an extraordinary novel about two extraordinary women, the books they wrote and how those books survived. In 1934, while looking for a ping pong ball in the house of Lieutenant Colonel William Butler-Bowdon, a guest stumbled upon the only complete manuscript of The Book of Margery Kempe. Butler-Bowdon threatened to throw it on the bonfire, saying “then we may be able to find ping pong balls and bats when we want them”. Fortunately he changed his mind, and the manuscript of the earliest English autobiography is now safely in the British Library.
Jack White shares footage of live collab with Jeff Beck in tribute to “innovator extraordinaire”
Jack White has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, sharing footage of his live collaboration with the “innovator extraordinaire”. The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Mick Jagger and more from across the rock’n’roll...
The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards says “new music is on its way”
The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has confirmed via Instagram that “new music is on its way”. Richards posted a short video on his account today (January 11) to share the update. “Hi guys, here we are again,” he said. “Wishing you all a belated Happy...
Queen’s Brian May opens up about Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded”
Queen’s Brian May has opened up about the Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded” in a new video this week. Beck died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Fall Out Boy announce new song ‘Love From The Other Side’
Fall Out Boy have announced details of their new song ‘Love From The Other Side’, which is due to be released next week. The announcement comes after weeks of cryptic teasing from the band, who have been sending fans missives and sharing other clues online. Today (January 11),...
Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald have announced they are getting divorced
Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara Macdonald have announced that they are to divorce. The couple, who married at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011, had been together for 22 years. They have two sons – Donovan and Sonny who were born in 2007 and 2010.
Simon Pegg plays a “self-interested fool” as the headmaster in ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
The voice actors used for Hogwarts Legacy have been revealed by Warner Bros Games. Simon Pegg will be providing the voice for Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black in the action role-playing game. “We saw Phineas in the [Harry Potter] books and films, he was a portrait in Dumbledore’s office but...
‘M3GAN’ child star says her parents don’t let her watch scary movies
M3GAN child star Violet McGraw has said she’s not allowed to watch scary movies. The actor, who plays Cady in the already cult horror film directed by Gerald Johnstone, recently spoke to NME about her own viewing habits. When asked if she had rewatched the film many times, McGraw...
