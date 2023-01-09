Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Lujean Carter
Lujean Carter, 81, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. Lujean was a member of First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis. She loved traveling, singing, and was a University of Tennessee fan. She also loved her grandkids and great-grandkids, who she lovingly called her "babies."
Mary Ann McRae
Mary Ann McRae died unexpectantly on June 3, 2022. She was born in Memphis, TN on July 4, 1948 to Mary Cornelia Carter McRae and Phillip Edwin McRae. She grew up in Wilson, AR and graduated from Rivercrest High School in !966. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist College in !970. She was in retail sales for many years. She sold cars, specialty advertising for over 20 years, and clothing. She also worked for Hampton Inns in the hospitality department.
It’s Carnival Time in Hancock County!
It’s time to laissez les bon temps rouler — last Thursday, Jan. 5, marked Twelfth Night, which signaled the beginning of the 2023 Carnival season, and there is a plethora of Mardi Gras activities planned in Hancock County. “The first Mardi Gras celebration in Bay St. Louis occurred...
Annette Carter
Annette Lynn Morel Carter (44) of Bay St. Louis passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a brief and sudden illness. She was born November 3, 1978. She is daughter of the late Louis Morel and Kathleen (McGinity) LeBlanc. Memorial services will be held at Our...
St. Rose & Brothers in Blue work together for fallen officers’ families
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church is hosting a fish fry to support the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two members of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, who died tragically on December 14, 2022. The fish fry will be held on Saturday, January 14, at the Holy Spirit Center across the street from the church, beginning at 11 a.m.
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
