Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Nick Monroe, Syracuse’s top assistant coach and recruiter, is leaving for co-DC job at Minnesota (report)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The coaching carousel is still spinning for Syracuse football. Safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe, who served as SU’s interim defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, is leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator on PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Transfers have struggled following Syracuse basketball stints

If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch blow past Rocket, 7-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Laval Rocket, 7-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win snaps a five-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 14-13-2-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Crunch...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill

On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

