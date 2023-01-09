Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
Today’s obituaries: Jayne Anne Bodah, 67, taught at schools in Baldwinsville, Syracuse, Fayetteville
Jayne Anne Sabel Bodah, 67, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from complications of the flu. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1974, according to her obituary. She earned degrees at the former Maria Regina College and Syracuse University. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Nick Monroe Discusses Taking Minnesota Job, Leaving Syracuse
All Syracuse caught up with Nick Monroe following the news that he is leaving Syracuse football after seven seasons to become the co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota. Q: How did this come about? Monroe: "I am good friends with Joe Rossi, the defensive coordinator. I've known coach Fleck for ...
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
Syracuse Athletics ranks 5th nationally after fall season in all-around sports competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse athletic department ranked fifth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings after the fall season, the best fall performance by the school since 2015. The rankings, released on Thursday, are determined by the NCAA championship results in each sport and are an effort to create...
Nick Monroe, Syracuse’s top assistant coach and recruiter, is leaving for co-DC job at Minnesota (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The coaching carousel is still spinning for Syracuse football. Safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe, who served as SU’s interim defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, is leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator on PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
cnycentral.com
Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
sujuiceonline.com
Transfers have struggled following Syracuse basketball stints
If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.
Syracuse Crunch blow past Rocket, 7-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Laval Rocket, 7-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win snaps a five-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 14-13-2-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Crunch...
Syracuse football 2023 scholarship roster: How the Orange shakes out by position, year
Syracuse, N.Y. — The craziest stretch of the college football calendar — featuring bowl games, signing day, the coaching carousel and the first of two transfer portal windows — is over, coinciding with the official end of the season itself. It’s time to start looking ahead.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Syracuse’s ‘beloved community’ gathers once again to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Guest Opinion)
Malique Lewis is a Syracuse University student in the Class of 2024. The Rev. Dr. Brian Konkol is dean of Hendricks Chapel. They are co-chairs of the university’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. We believe in the importance of community. As two people with vastly...
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
Stick to horror: Stephen King apologizes for joke about Upstate NY city
Maybe Stephen King should stick to horror after making fun of an Upstate New York city. The acclaimed writer apologized Tuesday after making fun of Utica last week when Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost multiple rounds of voting before becoming Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. “(T)he Speakership is like...
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
Who are midseason indoor track and field MVPs? 24 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Halfway through the winter season, Section III’s best track and field athletes are putting on a show at their meets. We asked every Section III coach for an athlete who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
Syracuse made 3-pointers and guarded the 3-point line. That formula doomed Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. – What happened at the 3-point line Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome went a long way toward explaining the outcome of Syracuse’s game against Virginia Tech. In SU’s 82-72 triumph over the Hokies, the Orange shot 8-of-16 from the 3-point line.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1