FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
fox8live.com
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
Bloody new year in New Orleans keeps getting worse
People are killing each other in New Orleans at unprecedented rates in the new year. While it is early, if this pace of homicides keeps up, the city would see nearly 600 killings by the end of the year. The record was 424 in 1994.
KPLC TV
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NOLA.com
Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting
A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man uses pillowcase signs to deter criminals from smashing his truck windows
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A New Orleans man tired of having his vehicle broken into over and over again came up with a low-budget solution. Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again. Schott has had his Ford...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Student carjacked on Broadway, TUPD says
A student was carjacked at the intersection of Broadway and Birch Streets early Friday morning Tulane University Police said. Police said a student parked their vehicle outside their residence, and two armed men in a black Infiniti SUV pulled in close behind. The two subjects brandished firearms and demanded money....
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
