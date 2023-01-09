ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting

A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
NOLA.com

The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
BIENVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Student carjacked on Broadway, TUPD says

A student was carjacked at the intersection of Broadway and Birch Streets early Friday morning Tulane University Police said. Police said a student parked their vehicle outside their residence, and two armed men in a black Infiniti SUV pulled in close behind. The two subjects brandished firearms and demanded money....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
