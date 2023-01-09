Kate Middleton’s birthday gets overshadowed by Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ as royals maintain wall of silence

Read full article on original website
Prince Harry's 'Spare' is a flat tire. Harry's brand is rapidly deflating
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has been reviewed and discussed across the globe. The reaction may surprise the prince but it appears his popularity is rapidly declining.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' fallout: Meghan Markle is a great actress, says royal insider
Royal expert Neil Sean discusses Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare," calling Meghan Markle a great actress, and wondering what the future holds for Harry.
Kate Middleton makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ reveals tense texts with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves globally on Tuesday. In the ghostwritten book, the Duke of Sussex opened up about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's alleged fallout.
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's royal tailor speaks out on fallout amid Prince Harry's 'Spare' release
Royal tailor Ajay Mirpuri broke his silence about the fallout between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton that occurred days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Amanda Kloots says her first few dates after husband Nick Cordero’s death were with widowers
Following Nick Cordero's death from COVID-19 in 2020, Amanda Kloots said it took her a while to feel like she could date again and she said she first went out with men who had lost their wives.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
With Lisa Marie Presley's death, mental health experts reveal why we grieve so much for lost celebrities
After the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, mental health experts explain why we often feel very sad when a celebrity dies, even though we never knew them personally.
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner sentenced in beating death of psychiatrist found in Mercedes trunk
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was sentenced Tuesday to serve between 10 and 25 years in prison for her role in killing California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54. Here is a look at the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's life in pictures.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger made ‘every mistake’ a murderer could make, former FBI investigator says
Fox Nation's Mark Fuhrman converges with law enforcement experts to break down the key details emerging from the Idaho murders case.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
