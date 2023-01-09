ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FOUND: 13-Year-Old Boston Teen Missing, Police Request Public's Help

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkUVf_0k8WSHwd00

Boston Police Department announced around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that Jahmari Norwood had been found.

A Boston teenager who was last seen leaving his home is missing, according to officials.

13-year-old Jahmari Norwood was reported missing at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 after not being seen since 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Boston Police Department said. Police described Norwood as a light skinned Black male about 5 feet 4 inches tall and with a skinny build.

Norwood was last seen leaving his Magnolia Street home wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black, green, and white Nike sneakers. He often goes to the South Bay Mall, the Columbia Road Burger King, and Devon Street.

Police ask that anyone with information about Norwood's whereabouts contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston Found Safe

A 13-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing in Boston. Able Ebbi was safely located following a brief search, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 41-Year-Old Reyna Morales Rojas

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as a Hispanic Female, 5’5”, 145lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen on 11/26/22 entering a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston an dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Transit police arrest 3 suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team sources: Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened her life

BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe and it was before they were married. WBZ-TV obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team : Brian Walshe investigated for threats towards Ana Walshe in 2014

BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe, and it was before they were married. WBZ obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident. 
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police seek help finding gunman who held up Roxbury market

Boston Police have released photos of the man they say held up Marcella's Market, 80 Marcella St at Highland Street in Roxbury last night. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or the anonymous tip line by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy