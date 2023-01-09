FOUND: 13-Year-Old Boston Teen Missing, Police Request Public's Help

Boston Police Department announced around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that Jahmari Norwood had been found.

A Boston teenager who was last seen leaving his home is missing, according to officials.

13-year-old Jahmari Norwood was reported missing at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 after not being seen since 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Boston Police Department said. Police described Norwood as a light skinned Black male about 5 feet 4 inches tall and with a skinny build.

Norwood was last seen leaving his Magnolia Street home wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black, green, and white Nike sneakers. He often goes to the South Bay Mall, the Columbia Road Burger King, and Devon Street.

Police ask that anyone with information about Norwood's whereabouts contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.